English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pakistani Bureaucrat Uses Shah Rukh Khan Movie to Compose a Coronavirus Awareness Song

Image credits: Ansar Abbasi / @AnsarAAbbasi.

Image credits: Ansar Abbasi / @AnsarAAbbasi.

Pakistan's Deputy Commissioner has issued a coronavirus awareness song for the citizens to watch and follow simple yet vital instructions to keep the spread of the deadly virus in check.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
Share this:

In the grim times of coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) that has claimed 8965 lives worldwide as of March 19, a Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with a novel way to educate the masses on how to contain the disease by taking notes from Bollywood tunes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), washing your hands regularly and social distancing can prevent the spread of the deadly virus that has sent the world in self-isolation lockdown.

Since then videos from doctors and celebrities alike from across the world have flooded the Internet with "how to" wash your hands tutorials.

Now, Pakistan's Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad has released a coronavirus awareness song for the citizens to watch and follow simple yet vital instructions to keep the spread of the deadly virus in check.

Using the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's "Suno Na Suno Na" from 2003's Chalte Chalte, Shahzad sings:

Aur gale na milna, na haath milana, bas door se salaam karna

Yuh daro na daro na corona se milke sab lado na

Baar baar haathon ko dhona

Wafir hai khaana

Tum na ghabrana

Sabun aur ration

Ke na dher lagaana

Humein milke hai yeh kehna

daro na daro na corona se milke sab lado na

(Do not gather in crowded places

Do not hug, shake hands. Greet from a distance

Don't panic, come together and fight corona

Wash hands regularly

Eat abundantly, don't panic.

Don't stockpile the essentials

We just want to say, don't panic

Come together and fight corona)

The video of the coronavirus awareness song was shared by Pakistani journalist Ansar Abbasi on microblogging site Twitter.

Netizens lauded the deputy commissioner for his unique effort.

As of now, coronavirus has claimed 2 lives in Pakistan while 307 cases have been reported in the country.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story