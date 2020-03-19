Pakistani Bureaucrat Uses Shah Rukh Khan Movie to Compose a Coronavirus Awareness Song

In the grim times of coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) that has claimed 8965 lives worldwide as of March 19, a Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with a novel way to educate the masses on how to contain the disease by taking notes from Bollywood tunes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), washing your hands regularly and social distancing can prevent the spread of the deadly virus that has sent the world in self-isolation lockdown.

Since then videos from doctors and celebrities alike from across the world have flooded the Internet with "how to" wash your hands tutorials.

Now, Pakistan's Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad has released a coronavirus awareness song for the citizens to watch and follow simple yet vital instructions to keep the spread of the deadly virus in check.

Using the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's "Suno Na Suno Na" from 2003's Chalte Chalte, Shahzad sings:

Aur gale na milna, na haath milana, bas door se salaam karna



Yuh daro na daro na corona se milke sab lado na



Baar baar haathon ko dhona



Wafir hai khaana



Tum na ghabrana



Sabun aur ration



Ke na dher lagaana



Humein milke hai yeh kehna



daro na daro na corona se milke sab lado na

(Do not gather in crowded places



Do not hug, shake hands. Greet from a distance



Don't panic, come together and fight corona



Wash hands regularly



Eat abundantly, don't panic.



Don't stockpile the essentials



We just want to say, don't panic



Come together and fight corona)

The video of the coronavirus awareness song was shared by Pakistani journalist Ansar Abbasi on microblogging site Twitter.

Netizens lauded the deputy commissioner for his unique effort.

As of now, coronavirus has claimed 2 lives in Pakistan while 307 cases have been reported in the country.