An initiative by &
1-min read

Pakistani Cabbie Earns Praise for Returning Lost Wallet of Indian Woman Passenger in Dubai

The Indian-origin corporate law student at Lancaster University was on her way to attend a friend's birthday when the incident took place.

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Pakistani Cabbie Earns Praise for Returning Lost Wallet of Indian Woman Passenger in Dubai
Image for representation | credit: Reuters

A Pakistani taxi driver in Dubai turned a saviour for an Indian girl by returning her lost wallet that had her UK student visa just three days before she was to return after a winter break, a media report said. Raechel Rose, who flew to Manchester on January 8, had lost the wallet in Modassar Khadim's cab on January 4, the Gulf News said in the report on Sunday.

The corporate law student at Lancaster University was on her way to attend a friend's birthday when the incident took place. "She had got into his taxi with another friend near Burjuman around 7.30 p.m. on January 4," her mother, Sindhu Biju, told Gulf News.

"Just then, they saw their other friends in another car and decided to join them. They immediately left the taxi and Rose didn't realise that she left her wallet behind." Apart from her UK residence permit card, the wallet contained her Emirates ID, United Arab Emirates driving license, health insurance card, credit card and more than 1,000 dirhams.

Meanwhile, Khadim had finished two other trips. It was when after the second trip that he noticed the wallet as the first passenger had sat in the front seat. "Since the family, who came next, said it was not theirs, I opened it to check if there is any contact number. I could only see all the cards and the cash," he told Gulf News.

With the help of the Roads and Transport Authority, who helped verify the details that matched Khadim's complaint which he had lodged earlier, he finally dropped off the wallet at Rose's residence.

