Pakistani Cafe Owners Called Out for Mocking Manager for 'Poor English' in Viral Video
2-MIN READ

Pakistani Cafe Owners Called Out for Mocking Manager for 'Poor English’ in Viral Video

Pakistani Cafe Owners Called Out for Mocking Manager for 'Poor English’ in Viral Video

The two women purportedly made the video because they were 'bored'. But they have now been condemned on social media for their tone deafness and show of their privilege.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Owners of a high-end restaurant in Pakistan's Islamabad city have come under intense backlash on social media after a video of them mocking the manager over his English-speaking skills went viral. The restaurant in question runs under the name Cannoli by Cafe Soul.

In the minute-long video, the women, Uzma Chaudary and Dia Haider, introduce the manager who says he has been working with the restaurant for the last nine years. The next question they ask the manager, named Awais, in how many courses did he learn English. To this, Awais replies that he took three courses spanning over six months each to get hold over the language.

The duo then ask him to speak a sentence in English. Nervously, Awais speaks a sentence. “My name is Awais Aftab and I job here manager, and that's it," he says, while the two women giggle.

"This is the beautiful English that he speaks and he is at a very good salary," one of the two women says mockingly.

The social media has been up in arms against the two women for looking down upon the manager for his English skills and showcasing an elitist behaviour. #BoycottCannoli has also been trending on Twitter after the outrageous video went viral.

The two women have now issued an apology saying that the whole video was misconstrued. "This video depicts the gup shup between us as a team, and is never meant or taken in a hurtful or negative way. If anyone was hurt or offended we apologise, however that was never our intention," they said in a post on Instagram.


