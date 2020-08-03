Pakistani Channel Dawn Hacked, Indian Flag and 'Happy Independence Day' Message Appear on Screen

Leading Pakistani news channel, Dawn, was hacked on Sunday by anonymous hackers. The incident has now gone viral on social media.

At around 3.30pm in the afternoon, while an advertisement was running on the channel, a tricolour Indian flag appeared on the screen with the message "Happy Independence Day" written on it. The flag and the message stayed on the screen for a while before disappearing.

The incident has been shared on Twitter as well.

Pakistan news channel Dawn hacked, screen shows Indian tricolour, Happy Independence Day messageThe 'Happy Independence Day' message was shown on the channel in #Pakistan around 3:30 pm. #IndianFlag pic.twitter.com/94FI4E75Vu — Soundar C / சௌந்தர் செ (@soundarc2001) August 3, 2020

Dawn has issued a statement on Twitter saying that an official investigation has been launched into the matter.

ڈان انتظامیہ نے معاملے کی فوری طور پر تحقیقات کا حکم دے دیاRead more: https://t.co/LUXoMdG3EM #DawnNews pic.twitter.com/4hImbV70oZ — DawnNews (@Dawn_News) August 2, 2020

Dawn also released a statement on the incident on their website saying that the viewers would be informed as soon as the investigation was concluded.