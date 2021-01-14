News18 Logo

Pakistani Channel Trolled for Showing Imran Khan's Win Over Kohli in ICC Twitter Poll as 'Breaking News'

Screenshot from video clip tweeted by Naila Inayat @nailainayat.

The Twitter poll run by ICC was aimed at highlighting the rising averages of the cricketers once they took upon the responsibility of leading their sides. Imran Khan, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Meg Lanning featured on it.

Buzz Staff

International Cricket Council (ICC)'s simple Twitter poll asking cricket fans to vote for their favourite captains turned into a showdown of sorts between folks from India and Pakistan. Then, it became a "breaking news" segment on a news channel in Pakistan.

The unique poll run by ICC was aimed at highlighting the rising averages of the cricketers once they took upon the responsibility of leading their sides.

Pakistan's all-rounder Imran Khan, India's Virat Kohli, South Africa's AB de Villiers, and Australia's Meg Lanning featured in ICC's tweet.

"Captaincy proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers. Their averages improved as leaders. You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses!" ICC wrote in a tweet.

The cricket body then reminded of the growing averages of the cricketers as they became captains of their respective countries.

Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan saw his batting average in Test cricket rising from 25 to a whopping 52. While Kohli's ODI batting average jumped from 51 to an impressive 73 once he led India. A similar trend was witnessed in the averages of de Villiers and Meg Lanning.

But once the poll was live, it turned into a contest between India and Pakistan to help their respective captains win the online race.

As it turned out, Pakistan captain Imran Khan barely eclipsed Kohli, securing 47.3% of the votes and subsequently winning ICC's poll. Kohli came in close second and was voted by 46.2% of the Twitterverse.

With the banter between both the countries failing to die, Pakistani journalist and columnist Naila Inayat pointed out a "breaking news" segment that apparently ran the ICC poll on a news channel in Pakistan. It did not stop at that. The channel also called upon veteran Pakistani cricketer Abdul Qadir to speak on the ICC poll. Qadir heaped praises on Khan's illustrious career in the segment.

Completely baffled by a media channel running a Twitter poll on tv as "breaking news" and even discussing it with a guest, netizens had a field day.

"The results are out! You've decided the best ‘pacesetter’. The indomitable Imran Khan has emerged as the highest-rated captain, beating Virat Kohli, Meg Lanning, and AB de Villiers in the poll," ICC tweeted in the conclusion of the poll.


