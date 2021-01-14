Pakistani Channel Trolled for Showing Imran Khan's Win Over Kohli in ICC Twitter Poll as 'Breaking News'

International Cricket Council (ICC)'s simple Twitter poll asking cricket fans to vote for their favourite captains turned into a showdown of sorts between folks from India and Pakistan. Then, it became a "breaking news" segment on a news channel in Pakistan.

The unique poll run by ICC was aimed at highlighting the rising averages of the cricketers once they took upon the responsibility of leading their sides.

Pakistan's all-rounder Imran Khan, India's Virat Kohli, South Africa's AB de Villiers, and Australia's Meg Lanning featured in ICC's tweet.

"Captaincy proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers. Their averages improved as leaders. You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses!" ICC wrote in a tweet.

Captaincy proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers Their averages improved as leaders You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses! pic.twitter.com/yWEp4WgMun — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

The cricket body then reminded of the growing averages of the cricketers as they became captains of their respective countries.

Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan saw his batting average in Test cricket rising from 25 to a whopping 52. While Kohli's ODI batting average jumped from 51 to an impressive 73 once he led India. A similar trend was witnessed in the averages of de Villiers and Meg Lanning.

Lastly, Imran Khan, one of Pakistan’s greatest and leader of the 1992 @cricketworldcup triumph pic.twitter.com/LyrZiybD4y — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

First up, the inimitable Virat Kohli – batsman and captain extraordinaire pic.twitter.com/uWwQoGqe2P — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

But once the poll was live, it turned into a contest between India and Pakistan to help their respective captains win the online race.

Who would you rate as the best among these giants? — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

As it turned out, Pakistan captain Imran Khan barely eclipsed Kohli, securing 47.3% of the votes and subsequently winning ICC's poll. Kohli came in close second and was voted by 46.2% of the Twitterverse.

With the banter between both the countries failing to die, Pakistani journalist and columnist Naila Inayat pointed out a "breaking news" segment that apparently ran the ICC poll on a news channel in Pakistan. It did not stop at that. The channel also called upon veteran Pakistani cricketer Abdul Qadir to speak on the ICC poll. Qadir heaped praises on Khan's illustrious career in the segment.

Completely baffled by a media channel running a Twitter poll on tv as "breaking news" and even discussing it with a guest, netizens had a field day.

Ye to Breaking news hoti hain inki https://t.co/cyddCUzexP — Horsestable13 (@Horse_stable13) January 13, 2021

this is actual news there. https://t.co/pPpyUiDvUR — Himanshu (@himanshuexists) January 13, 2021

The biggest ever achievement of @ImranKhanPTI since the world cup victory. https://t.co/aG69UdfDok — Radhey (@being__shiva__) January 13, 2021

WTF This is unbelievable. Pakistani media made it a breaking news and discussing it with the guest. https://t.co/gJBtVKN3A4 — KL Tanishq (@boom_raaah) January 13, 2021

News of the century https://t.co/8WHv1XKSev — Sanky (@AkshayRules) January 13, 2021

They are celebrating a twitter poll victory — Abhijeet (@abhijeet2510) January 13, 2021

"The results are out! You've decided the best ‘pacesetter’. The indomitable Imran Khan has emerged as the highest-rated captain, beating Virat Kohli, Meg Lanning, and AB de Villiers in the poll," ICC tweeted in the conclusion of the poll.