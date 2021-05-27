Pakistani Passenger Upset Over Couple's PDA on Flight, Says Airhostess Gave them Blanket to 'Continue'

A couple was recently caught indulging in some mid-air public display of affection aboard an Airblue flight in Pakistan, causing quite an uproar on the private Pakistani airline as well on social media when news of the incident spread. The situation escalated when one passenger ended up lodging a complaint with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), The Express Tribune reported. The incident, which took place on PA-200, a Karachi-Islamabad flight on May 20 also caused a stir on social media as people reacted to the news with memes. Other passengers reportedly told the Tribune that the couple were seated in the fourth row of the flight.

They said the duo initially started kissing each other and a passenger complained about them. The air hostess requested the couple to stop but reports said the duo apparently did not listen, following which the former provided them with a blanket to cover them up. Passengers also said that the couple remained defiant about their PDA and answered back to those who complained against them.

A passenger, an advocate named Bilal Farooq Alvi eventually ended up complaining about the couple with the CAA against the airlines, where he accused them of not taking action against the couple. He also shared a video where he detailed the incident as to what happened onboard the flight and how the airline did not stop them and instead gave them a blanket to continue their public display of affection ‘under wraps’.

The news of the complaint caused quite the stir on social media with netizens posting hilarious reactions and memes about the incident. A few of them were also directed at the complainant.

Masoom to woh hai jinhay Airblue wala scene nhi pata#Airblue— Memer Hon Bsdk (@BsdkHon) May 26, 2021

No one: Le couple on 4th seat in Airblue :#Airblue pic.twitter.com/qzP59yMQ1v — Zakriya___ (@zakriya_10) May 26, 2021

Live scenes for #airblue flight pic.twitter.com/C81M6tyazx— Name cannot be blank (@djungelskong) May 25, 2021

Air-host to other Passengers after giving blanket to kissing couple on #AirBlue pic.twitter.com/OqtwTxoiJw— Junaid Khawar (@jjkhawar) May 25, 2021

The CAA has started an investigation in the incident.

