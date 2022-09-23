Pakistani Couple Recreates Baarish Mein Tum, Neha Kakkar is Impressed

Social media is a creative space. People love to show their talent online by either dancing, singing their renditions or recreating videos. And, now, the newly released romantic track, by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh titled Baarish Mein Tum, is what people are talking about on the Internet. The song is not only loved by the audience here but also across borders. The singer has shared a clip of a Pakistani couple recreating their version of the song on Instagram. In the now-clip, the man can be seen cooking and their three kids are sitting beside him.

After a few frames, the wife comes and hugs and sits next to the man as the two enjoy the song. The text embedded into the video reads: “When he keeps his promise ‘Har Haal Mein Khush Rakhunga.’”

Neha in the caption of the video said, “God bless this man, his beautiful wife and pyaare kids, Glad they chose our Baarish Mein Tum to capture their special moment!”

Music Composer Vishal Dadlani reacted in the comments section and wrote, “This is everything.” Tony Kakkar also commented, “True love…and truly a great love song.” “Upar se kitni swad rotiyan banaa raha hai,” said Music director Rochak Kholi.

The initial video was uploaded on Tiktok. The video has been viewed by 5.4 million people. The original track Baarish Mein Tum features Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar.

This is not the first time that people have shared a love for art across borders. Earlier, Pasoori sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill on Season 14 of Coke Studio made a buzz on the internet. Social media users have various creative Instagram Reels including Bollywood celebrities. People tried hands-on dancing videos, renditions or instrumental versions of the peppy track. One could not stop humming the song.

