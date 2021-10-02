Pakistani Couple Says No To Cars, Takes A Ride In JCB Instead. Viral Video Inside.

Cars are passé. If a viral video is anything to go by, earth moving machines too can be a vehicle fit for a newly-wed couple. A clip shared by a Pakistani journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah on Twitter shows a couple waving merrily while standing in the heavy vehicle used in excavation work. There are two couches for the couple to sit on too. They seem to belong to Hunza valley in Pakistan. The vehicle is followed by the wedding guests and on reaching the destination, they are seen bursting crackers.

He shared the video with the caption: “#VideoViral Adventures wedding in #Hunza Valley #Pakistan."

If this video is giving you a sense of déjà vu, it’s because #JCBKiKhudayi memes had flooded social media a couple of years ago. Nobody seemed to know what had prompted that flurry of memes. On Twitter, #jcbkikhudayi remained a major trend, while memes related to JCB digging made way to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram as well. Cashing in on the trend, a couple from Karnataka had gone home in an earthmover after tying the knot.

