Pakistani Cricket Fans Forgot About Rivalry and Rooted For India's Win Against Australia at Gabba

Cricket lovers from all over the country broke into celebrations on Tuesday as a brave and resilient Team India registered a historic win at the Gabba against Australia.

With over 324 runs needed at the start of day five -- where a lot of rain was predicted, India could have gone for an easy option of a draw, after they lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the day. But they chose to go for the target, and in style. It all started with Shubman Gill taking the attack to the opposition bowlers, and slammed a 91, while Cheteshwar Pujara kept blocking everything at the other end.

23-year-old Rishabh Pant then made Gabba his own, smashing a brisk and match-winning 89* to take India home and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with an impressive 2-1 series win. The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman was deservedly rewarded Player of the Match for his heroics.

The match was particularly intense and grabbed everyone's attention as India needed over 300 runs for victory in a single day's play. While Twitter and rest of social media was flooded with prayers pouring in from Indians through the day, our neighbour and arch-rival Pakistan was backing the young Ajinkya Rahane's side too. Yep.

What a series, Historic Victory, Congratulations India and Many Congratulations to Team India great Fight great ComeBack, India Show their class Today...Keep it up... From Pakistan... #AUSvIND#AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/8kLxg7qoLT — Fatima Khalil Butt (@FatiMaButt_4) January 19, 2021

Never seen soo much support for Indian cricket team from Pakistan since 1947.#AUSvsIND — S. (@ecstasy_404) January 19, 2021

What a historic game I wish the Pakistan will make us proud the same way India did. Rishabh pant is amazing. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/KW46IQgHLY — Malik Abdur Rehman (@immalikrehman) January 19, 2021

So Congratulations incredible team india you truly deserved this series win, The players in your team is extraordinary♥️#AUSvsINDHonestly we pakistan think that india will hammered by Australia in absence of their key mens but you feel us wrong ✅Your fans feel proud on you pic.twitter.com/YLp7aV9iYq — Akash786 (@Akash7802231153) January 19, 2021

One of the most resilient and well fought series of the decade! Amazing performance by team India. Congratz on this legendary win! Love and respect from Pakistan ❤️#AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest pic.twitter.com/j5FujzmfMR — Saad (@OverLord_Xd) January 19, 2021

India ka, England ka, Pakistan ka, Sri Lanka ka... pic.twitter.com/k3eaAVnvOC — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) January 19, 2021

Cricket fans from Pakistan not only supported India to clinch the match but also ensured the Australia-India Test was the top trend in their country.

#AUSvsIND is the top trend in #Pakistan - Indian cricket team writing a history at The Gabba!!! Way to go! — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) January 19, 2021

Congratulations India is top trend in Pakistan is also a miracle.Amazing Match What a great Fight back By Indian Cricket Team.What a series, Historical & Miracle Victory, Many Congratulations to Team India great Fight.Keep it up. From Pakistan. #AUSvIND#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/1GjEzbLydw — Mohammad Hazran (@KhazranSays) January 19, 2021

Top trends in Pakistan...Absolutely a Cricket loving Counry #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/eawlKM0ySO — Salman KM (@Salman_KM1) January 19, 2021

You know its a historic victory when 4 out of Top 5 trends in #Pakistan are related to a test match of #India.This series made people forget their conflicts, their nationalities, their disputes and made them enjoy the beauty of the game #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qRQH5YWjUk — Bhomik Mathur (@neutral_always) January 19, 2021

PM Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan to cricket veterans were thrilled by the historic win and congratulated the side for a stunning display of character and showing immense intent on Australian home soil.