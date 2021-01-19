News18 Logo

Pakistani Cricket Fans Forgot About Rivalry and Rooted For India's Win Against Australia at Gabba
3-MIN READ

Pakistani Cricket Fans Forgot About Rivalry and Rooted For India's Win Against Australia at Gabba

Image shared by Rishabh Pant on Twitter.

Image shared by Rishabh Pant on Twitter.

Australia and India's fourth and final Test at Gabba not only trended on Twitter in India but was also a contest of particular interest for fans in Pakistan.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Cricket lovers from all over the country broke into celebrations on Tuesday as a brave and resilient Team India registered a historic win at the Gabba against Australia.

With over 324 runs needed at the start of day five -- where a lot of rain was predicted, India could have gone for an easy option of a draw, after they lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the day. But they chose to go for the target, and in style. It all started with Shubman Gill taking the attack to the opposition bowlers, and slammed a 91, while Cheteshwar Pujara kept blocking everything at the other end.

23-year-old Rishabh Pant then made Gabba his own, smashing a brisk and match-winning 89* to take India home and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with an impressive 2-1 series win. The stylish wicketkeeper-batsman was deservedly rewarded Player of the Match for his heroics.

The match was particularly intense and grabbed everyone's attention as India needed over 300 runs for victory in a single day's play. While Twitter and rest of social media was flooded with prayers pouring in from Indians through the day, our neighbour and arch-rival Pakistan was backing the young Ajinkya Rahane's side too. Yep.

Cricket fans from Pakistan not only supported India to clinch the match but also ensured the Australia-India Test was the top trend in their country.

PM Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan to cricket veterans were thrilled by the historic win and congratulated the side for a stunning display of character and showing immense intent on Australian home soil.


