Pakistani Cricketers Invite Indian Driver for Dinner After He Refused to Take Cab Fare

An Indian taxi driver in Australia refused to take money from Pakistani players for a ride he gave them here. The cricketers were Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, among others.

ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell narrated the story about the driver to former pacer Mitchell Johnson.

Alison Mitchell came to know about the incident through the same cabbie, who drove her to the Gabba stadium in Brisbane for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan.

On the ride, she came to know about the Pakistani players, who were picked up from their hotel in Brisbane and were taken to an Indian restaurant for dinner.

The driver, however, refused to take the fare from them and the Pakistani players returned the favour by inviting him for dinner with them.

🚕🏏️🚖 The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five @TheRealPCB players.❤️🎥📺@AlisonMitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam. 🔊🎙️ #AUSvPAK Listen live 📻📱 ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/dhH8gmo5FZ pic.twitter.com/qdwsK83F7X — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

The heartwarming story soon went viral on Twitter and spread a smile across. Veteran Bishan Singh Bedi, who listened to the story responded by saying, "Lovely humane story..!!"

Many others shared a similar sentiment.

Great story. Cricket is true love #AUSvPAK — Kartik O (@KOCricket528) November 24, 2019

Ohh what a heartwarming story!! — AceofSpades (@AceofSpades_001) November 25, 2019

Humanity and love is the greatest religion — shainz123 (@shainz123) November 25, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, Australia thrashed Pakistan by an innings and five runs on the fourth day of the first Test of the two-match series to take a 1-0 lead.

Babar Azam (104) slammed his second Test ton while Mohammad Rizwan contributed with 95 runs to stall Australia's march to victory. However, Pakistan was later bundled out for 335.

