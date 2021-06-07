Pakistani Doctor's Soulful Rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Ghazal is a 'Treat' to Netizen's Ears

In today’s edition of viral videos, a social media user has impressed her followers with a beautiful singing performance. Dr Rida Irfan Khan, a young physician from Pakistan, has lent her voice to a famous ghazal by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. She has shared the unplugged version in a video on Instagram.

For her latest video, the young doctor chose Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande Na and covered it in her soulful voice. The song is originally from the music maestro’s 1989 album Shahen-shah.

Rida starts rendering the song and her confidence and sheer dexterity clearly reflect in the way she takes the musical notes and pitches. She is also perfectly synchronising the vocals with her guitar chords. While sharing it on her Instagram handle, Rida wrote,

“Always been a fan of aesthetic vintage vibes- reality continues (sic.)”

The rendition from across the border is earning plaudits online and has garnered a massive fan following in India. People on social media were left in awe of the young doctor’s musical prowess. The reactions coming in are similar on Instagram and Twitter. Netizens dropped comments to express their delight to witness such a blessed talent. Many are flooding her social media pages requesting her to share more cover songs.

Since being shared on the photo-sharing platform, the video has collected over 51,129 views. The post has been liked more than 5,000 times.

The doctor has often shared covers and original songs on her Instagram handle after her recent clip went viral, Rida expressed her joy, thanking followers for their love and support.

A few of her old videos are being re-watched several times over the last few weeks. In April, she shared a video of singing the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Here it is:

Rida captioned, “Just wrote another version of TUJHE KITNA CHAHNE LAGE HUM. I guess that’s just part of loving people: You have to give things up. Sometimes you even have to give them up for your own peace.”

