Pakistani Drama's 'Ketchup Nahi Leke Gayi' Scene Serves Husband Goals With Side of Cringe

Pakistani TV drama ‘Habs’ has got Twitter debating pizza and ketchup with a side of cringe. Basit and Ayesha’s chemistry on the show is a fan favourite, but a recent scene in the series involving a miffed Zoya storming away with a few slices of pizza and apparently very heartbreakingly, no ketchup, has been going viral on Twitter. Zoya’s husband Amir is the one to point out this grievous affair in a line that has become a full meme by now. “Ketchup bhi nahi leke gayi woh,” he laments, before angrily demanding to know, “aap logo ko ho kya gaya hai?” If it sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Baghban’s “rula diya na bechari ko?” scene.

Now a lot has been said on the internet about wife guys following the Adam Levine and Ned Fulmer cheating scandals, but you can’t argue this isn’t “husband goals” right here. Some people in the world are looking for love, some aren’t, but we’re all probably looking for someone to notice it when we storm out of rooms with multiple slices of pizza but no ketchup.

Adding to the husband goals, later in the episode, Amir himself brings some ketchup to Zoya. “Mood toh theek karo, dekho main tumhare liye ketchup bhi leke aya hoon,” he urges her.

Zoya has her ketchup. All is right with the world.

