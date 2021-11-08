Pakistani Fan's Stunned Reaction to Mohammad Rizwan's Wicket is Pure Gold

Another day, another victory. That’s been the story of Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Led by the very able Babar Azam, Pakistan made it five on five after they encountered Scotland in what was a formality affair for the side that has been ruthless so far. Sunday wasn’t any different when Pakistan’s batting and bowling departments worked together to hand Scotland a 72-run defeat after the Men in Green posted a humongous target of 190, following the late yet special innings by veteran Shoaib Malik. There was, however, a moment in the one-sided match that stunned the supporters of Pakistan, or at least this one gentleman in particular.

Shared by the official Instagram account of ICC, the now-viral video captures the reaction of a Pakistani man at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium completely bamboozled by the wicket of opener Mohammad Rizwan.

As the distraught man with his hand on his head was displayed on the big screen, the commentator chuckled and intervened.

“That’s a very distressed looking man. It really isn’t that bad, sir. It is a loss of a wicket but they are playing fabulous cricket in this tournament," the commentator quipped.

Meanwhile, Skipper Babar revealed the reason behind the team’s success in the mega tournament and said they are playing as a unit which is resulting in consistent results.

“We are confident about each other’s ability. We are playing as a unit and hence playing consistent cricket," Babar said in the post-match presentation.

The ICC no.1 ranked T20I batter admitted that Pakistan failed to utilize the powerplay as they hit just 35 runs in the first six overs after opting to bat first.

“We wanted to bat first. We couldn’t play well in the Powerplay," he said.

Babar scored a 47-ball 66 while Shoaib Malik smashed a quickfire 18-ball 54 not out to lift Pakistan to 189-4 before they kept Scotland to 117-6 for the fifth win in five games.

The skipper hailed veteran Malik for his ferocious knock which was laced with 6 sixes and a four.

“Mohammad Hafeez played well and so did Shoaib Malik. He used his experience and played well towards the end," Babar added.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday while England meet New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

