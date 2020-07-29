Pakistani Fan Snaps Selfie With Haris Rauf, Googles Later to Find Out Cricketer is Covid-19 Positive

A cricket fan in Pakistan has become fodder for memes for the Internet after he happened to cross paths with his country's pacer Haris Rauf.

Smitten by the cricketer, Muhammad Shahab Ghauri quickly snapped a selfie with Rauf and fans in Pakistan and India went berserk.

For the unaware, Rauf along with Haider Ali and Shadab Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 last month in June. The PCB medical team got in touch with the players and advised them to immediately go into self-isolation.

While Rauf's teammates eventually tested negative for the deadly infection and were included in the squad headed to England, the fast bowler, unfortunately, had to stay back after he tested positive once again in the latest round of testing conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He remained asymptomatic but was also the only cricketer to still return positive out of the 10 players who were found coronavirus-positive before the team left for England last month.

This was news, a bad one at that, for the fan Ghauri who later shared the selfie only to realise why the cricketer was still in Pakistan.

"So I found haris rauf in F-6 today and took a selfie with him, and later on l google searched about why is he not selected in Pakistan vs England squad and found out that he is still covid positive.

Oh sh*tttttt!!!!! (sic)," he wrote.

Unfazed by the potential threat of infection that he may have been exposed to, Ghauri shared memes that he had unintentionally become a part of. The cricketer, however, was criticised for venturing out in open potentially carrying the infectious disease.

Although it is yet to be ascertained that Rauf was, in fact, positive while the selfie was snapped, a report in India Today noted that the player had returned positive in 5 out 6 tests he underwent last month. Rauf's 5th test came back negative but he once again tested positive in the 6th test, grounding him from taking part in the England tour.

In another post, the Pakistani fan shared a post that claimed that Rauf had tested negative for COVID-19.

The Pakistan squad is currently training in Worcester ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

Pakistan will also take on England in a three T20 International series in August.