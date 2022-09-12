Pakistani Fans Furious as Delhi Police Mock Shadab Khan's Messy Collision in Asia Cup Final

Delhi Police have used a viral clip from the Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to inform the public about road safety, albeit sarcastically. Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan and Asif Ali were involved in an ugly collision while attempting to grab a skier sent down near the boundary ropes by Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Neither did they grab the ball nor could they stop it from spilling over for a six. A lose-lose situation already, the fielders were further subjected to plenty of memes, humiliation, and mockery on social media.

Using the clip that has been circulating around since Sunday night, Delhi Police have used their own interpretation of the incident along with an iconic Bollywood song.

Any guesses?

“Ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo.”

The “road safety” tweet was an instant hit among Indians on the microblogging site Twitter and to nobody’s surprise, the fans from Pakistan weren’t as pleased.

Not surprised at all considering this is how they treat their own cricket players https://t.co/21G89jOT51 pic.twitter.com/PTVVvWl8Fa — Mustafa (@MustafaSays_) September 12, 2022

We will beat you again in World Cup T20… Our mission is only to beat India, we didn't beat our brother Sri Lanka for that reason — Mohsiن (@mohsinscorpio03) September 12, 2022

Yus bro dkh k chla kro .. dont cross the line pic.twitter.com/duDPD7oqhI — SAQIB (@Saqib__Saleem) September 12, 2022

Zor sa bol upar awaz nai a rai pic.twitter.com/AasMS1aDsC — Ummaz (@Ummaz_) September 12, 2022

It was the last ball of the penultimate over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain when Rajapaksa miss-timed the ball over deep mid-wicket when Asif and Shadab both ran from different ends to grab the catch. Asif was closer to the ball but the duo had poor communication between them as Shadab collided with his teammate. The ball hit Asif’s hands but due to the collision, it bounced off and went for a six.

