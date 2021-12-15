Pakistani Fans Mock PCB after Board Shares 'Crowded' Photos of Empty Karachi Stadium

Pakistan continued their winning ways after Babar Azam’s men beat West Indies by 9 runs in the second T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi, thus gaining an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The win did create quite a noise on social media but not so much on the ground itself. “Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I’m pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why??" Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram tweeted.

The evening game hardly had 4000 spectators in the 32,000 capacity stadium although the Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed full attendance after months of Covid-19 restrictions.

This was, however, in contrast with the photos shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on their official social media accounts. Did the PCB trick fans into believing that the Karachi stadium was jam-packed?

Expressing their displeasure, many from Pakistan responded to PCB’s “manipulative" photos with mockery.

But while the turnout was disappointing there was no doubt that people faced many problems getting into the stadium.

“People say why don’t cricket fans come to the stadiums. But coming to a match is like an examination for us. We have to park our cars at a distance from the stadium and walk all the way and then wait in long queues to get in. It is discouraging for cricket fans," Bilal, an avid Pakistan Cricket fan said outside the stadium.

Interestingly, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja just last week in a video statement promised better facilities and experience for cricket fans coming to the grounds for international matches or the Pakistan Super League games.

