Pakistani Fans Remember India's '152-0' as Babar Azam, Rizwan Reunite to Crush England by 10 Wickets

Pakistan have done it again. Going to Karachi after facing defeat in the first T20I contest, Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an unbeaten partnership of 203 runs to hand England a compelling defeat of 10 wickets on Thursday at a packed National Stadium. While Rizwan smashed a dominant 88* studded with five boundaries and four maximums, it was captain Azam’s stunning century that brought the crowd to its feet.

Azam’s knock (110*) was the highlight of the day for many as the skip returned to form after a forgettable Asia Cup outing where he could muster only 68 in 6 matches.

But perhaps the biggest “win” of the day for the cricket fans in Pakistan was seeing their team mimic the heroics of the T20I World Cup from 2021 where the Men in Green humbled Team India by 10 wickets. October 24, 2021, a date Indians would want to erase from their calendars (and memories), also happened to be the first instance where India lost a world cup match to their arch-rivals Pakistan.

After 203-0 against England, the Pakistani fans did not miss out on the opportunity to take light-hearted jibes at India.

Pakistan right now 152-0 and that's Babar & Rizwan again#AchaSorry — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 22, 2022

Its a tribute to Ind 152-0 — Arslan Jutt (@ArslanJutt43) September 22, 2022

Pakistan winning by 10 wickets? Yes I’ve seen that before pic.twitter.com/Ofmr3YU6xD — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) September 22, 2022

Fantastic PAK once again reached at 152-0 KiNg 79* RIz 71*. #PAKvENG — Chaudhary Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) September 22, 2022

The thumping victory helped Pakistan level the 7-match T20I series at 1-1 after England won the first game with ease, also played in Karachi on Tuesday.

“We had done it in the past so we had the belief that we can do it again,” said Azam whose team have now successfully chased down three 200-plus targets.

“It was easier batting second under lights and Rizwan was superb so we did it together and that is a very confidence-boosting win.”

