Pakistani Fans Roast Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's Practice Session Ahead of Australia Clash

Ahead of Pakistan's match with Australia during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, the Pakistan team had a practice session on Monday.A video from the practice has gone viral where Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen opting for a wicketkeeping session to sharpen his skills.The video shows Sarfaraz collecting the ball as it was being hit from a distance of 20-metres. However, fans felt it was too easy a session and likened it to something that a school team wicketkeeper should be doing.The Pakistan Cricket association took to Twitter to share the video with the caption, "Wicket-keeping drills of our captain @SarfarazA_54! #WeHaveWeWill #CWC19 #SarfarazAhmed."However, fans were not really happy with his session and reacted savagely.One user wrote, "That is too easy... school level training," while another posted, "Good job. He needs a lot more practice."Others, too, responded with similar tweets.