Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pakistani Fans Roast Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's Practice Session Ahead of Australia Clash

A video from the practice has gone viral where Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen opting for a wicketkeeping session to sharpen his skills.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Fans Roast Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's Practice Session Ahead of Australia Clash
Screenshot from video posted by @TheRealPCB / Twitter.
Loading...
Ahead of Pakistan's match with Australia during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, the Pakistan team had a practice session on Monday.

A video from the practice has gone viral where Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen opting for a wicketkeeping session to sharpen his skills.

The video shows Sarfaraz collecting the ball as it was being hit from a distance of 20-metres. However, fans felt it was too easy a session and likened it to something that a school team wicketkeeper should be doing.

The Pakistan Cricket association took to Twitter to share the video with the caption, "Wicket-keeping drills of our captain @SarfarazA_54! #WeHaveWeWill #CWC19 #SarfarazAhmed."




However, fans were not really happy with his session and reacted savagely.

One user wrote, "That is too easy... school level training," while another posted, "Good job. He needs a lot more practice."







Others, too, responded with similar tweets.









Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram