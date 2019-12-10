Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'
The Pakistani pacer showed no apparent signs of discomfort even as he pulled off his signature celebration that led to an injury in the past.
Screenshot from video uploaded by @Saj_PakPassion / Twitter.
Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who has been ruled out of two home Tests against Sri Lanka with an injury, is being trolled on social media for walking the ramp.
In a video making rounds on Twitter, Ali, dressed in gold-coloured Sherwani, can be seen walking the ramp and even coming up with his trademark 'bomb explosion' celebration at the end of it. The Pakistan pacer showed no apparent signs of discomfort even as he pulled off his signature celebration that led to an injury in the past.
Ali will be missing out on the historic two-Test series starting Wednesday owing to rib fractures.
Fractured ribs and out of cricket, but Hassan Ali's fit for some modelling pic.twitter.com/qTx0BXyed2— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 8, 2019
Fans from Pakistan will quick to criticise the bowler.
These clowns should never be allowed to play for national team and represent our country!!— gunnerholic (@gunnerholic4) December 8, 2019
They have no sense of responsibility or love of the art that they are gifted with. Not putting in time to master the art that they are gifted with. When will they learn? Lime light is temporary invest your time in your craft. Well they won’t. They good for only shows.— Mohammad Ahmad (@129lahore) December 8, 2019
He will be fit for PSL and just wait for the time he retires from test cricket. Paisa— Muhammad Zubair (@M_Zubairpihro) December 8, 2019
Top class paindoo— Basheer (@bash_asl) December 8, 2019
Dr ny bola hoga karnu ko— Urooj Jawed (@JawedUrooj) December 8, 2019
There was, however, a section of social media that backed the Pakistani pacer.
Yeah, because modelling must really put strain on his body ♂️— Adil (@adil786123) December 8, 2019
Logo ko jeenay do. Please. Paise kamana her kisi ka haq hai.— Sami khattak (@theSamilicious) December 8, 2019
Exactly. I mean let the young man live his life .— Usman Ghani (@usmanghani81) December 8, 2019
Ali had also missed the three-match T20I series against Australia due to a back problem. Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Ali underwent precautionary scans in Karachi that revealed cortical rib fractures, involving ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side.
"The fractures will require up to six weeks to heal," stated the PCB in a media release.
The first match of the two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while the second Test will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.
The Test series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years. Sri Lanka was the last team to play Tests there, in 2009, when their tour was cut short by an attack on the team bus.
(With IANS inputs)
