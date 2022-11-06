Pakistani Fans Thank Netherlands With Memes For Knocking South Africa Out of T20 World Cup

South Africa has lost the T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval, going down by 13 runs. With South Africa, who were pre-tournament favourites, out of the race, India is now going through to the semi-finals. India will play the final league game against Zimbabwe later today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh are playing at the Adelaide Oval.

With South Africa losing to Netherlands, Desi memers have risen to the occasion. Since the loss means India are through to the semi-finals before even hitting the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Indian fans are enthused. South Africa’s defeat also means that both Pakistan and Bangladesh have a chance to overtake South Africa in the points table. Hence Pakistani fans, in particular, are also reveling in the stunning development.

ICC to South Africa pic.twitter.com/NTMn3g2B61 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 6, 2022

Pakistan have been knocked out of this world cup 5 times, and somehow we are still in it only Pakistan could do this #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/MUUaZ1lfXm — Nabeel (@upbeat_nabeel) November 6, 2022

Pakistanis watching Netherlands winning from South Africa : #SAvsNED pic.twitter.com/USwogFbz4O — Shakeel Ahmed (@Shakeel00781) November 6, 2022

South Africa choking and Netherlands won the match. India officially qualified for semis.

Indian fans to Netherlands #SAvsNED #SAvNED #NedvSA pic.twitter.com/IzLO4namcl — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu_786) November 6, 2022

Africa against India Africa against

Netherlands pic.twitter.com/39kF24cf8S — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) November 6, 2022

There are a number of prospective scenarios now. If India manage to beat Zimbabwe in today’s match, they will finish the league as the top team in their group. Whoever happens to win between Pakistan and Bangladesh will go on to occupy the second qualification spot. If India vs Zimbabwe game is washed out, both teams will split points and India will finish wth 7 points and again will top the standings in their group. The winner of Pakistan vs Bangladesh game will take the second qualification spot. If Pakistan beat Bangladesh and India is defeated by Zimbabwe, India and Pakistan will end up having 6 points each and the position of the semifinalists will be decided on the basis of NRR. If Pakistan lose to Bangladesh and India lose to Zimbabwe, then India and Bangladesh will end up having 6 points each and the position of the semifinalists will be decided on the basis of NRR.

