Pakistani 'Friendship Breakup' Meme Sells for Rs 38,22,778 as NFT

The booming industry of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has proven beneficial to several meme creators who earlier did not have a way of monetising their fame. One such meme that has made a fortune with the help of NFT was created in 2015 in Pakistan. If you have been using social media for quite some time you may have come across the “Friendship Ended with Mudasir” meme. The meme was recently sold for $51,530 or 20 ethereum.

Pakistani meme set for NFT auction on World Friendship Day https://t.co/e0c87O2OBv via @dailytimespak— Alter (@nft_alter) July 31, 2021

The meme was created by resident of Gujranwala, Asif Raza who decided to announce his break up with a friend through a Facebook post. Raza used some basic editing tools to create an image where he announced that he has a new best friend Salman Ahmad Naqash who has replaced Mudasir Ismail Ahmad. The Facebook post read, “I declare that I left my past best friend Mudasir Ismail.” Raza and Naqash are seen holding hands with text reading “Friendship ended with Mudasir. Now Salman is my best friend.” The meme also included Mudasir’s picture in the bottom corners which was crossed with red lines. The image went on to represent relationship dynamics in the digital age and became a classic meme.

Six years later, the meme was revived as its makers auctioned it off as the modern digital art. Just around the friendship day, the meme was auctioned off on Alter, which conducted the sale on the digital art marketplace Foundation, the world’s largest platform for NFT listings.

Speaking to Vice, Raza said that he only made the meme so that Mudasir would see it and get upset. He further mentioned that he would never have known that the picture would go so viral and it would spread all over the world. The meme brought fame to the three friends who were interviewed by news agencies and even had a cartoon made about them, Raza told Vice. The meme is particularly popular in Poland as Raza told the publication that he received Polish visa offers from two or three people.

