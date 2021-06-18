Pakistani Girl Turning Conversation With Uber Driver into Sad Song is All You Need to Watch Today

After Yashraj Mukhate, a clip of a girl turning random conversations with cab drivers into a ‘sad song’ has hooked people, including Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film “Raees." The girl named Amna Riaz has grabbed the eyeballs with her latest Instagram post where she can be seen singing the random conversation of a cab driver as a sad song. In the black and white video, she can also be seen playing the guitar while she recording her song. Sharing the clip she wrote that she has been told that she makes everything sound sad and hence she decide to test it out on these Uber conversations.

Ever since the clip has been shared on the internet, it has left many impressed, including Mahira, who commented “Love this” on the post. The clip was shared three days ago and it has garnered more than 36,000 views. Netizens have showered the post with their comments. A user even asked her how did she not laugh while singing the part “Kaha jana hai”. Replying to the comment, Amna told the user that it was her 50th take. Some have even asked to share more such videos while others have found it hilarious.

Amna is a musician-singer in Pakistan and keeps sharing videos from her singing sessions. Overwhelmed with the reactions that she received on her post in the last three days, she took to her Instagram story to thank the netizens. She wrote that she couldn’t be able to reply to all of the comments and hence she is planning to come live on social media to thank everyone who has showered love on her video.

It seems like turning random online comments or TV show dialogues into songs has become a popular online trend of recent times. Earlier, Mukhate turned the TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s dialogue ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ into a rap song. The video was super entertaining and left people chuckling.

