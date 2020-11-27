Pakistani Groom Receives AK-47 Rifle as Gift on Wedding Day, Video Goes Viral

People often find it difficult when it comes to selecting gift for any occasion, be it someone’s birthday or wedding anniversary. This task seems humongous when the occasion is someone’s wedding.

But, a couple got something unusual as a gift on their wedding day. This present was an AK-47 rifle.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which a lady can be seen gifting the AK-47 rifle to the groom. The 30-second clip shows the groom receiving the present with a smile on his face. Neither the groom nor the bride looks shocked at seeing the AK-47.

The clip was shared on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present.” From the comments in the video, it appears that the wedding was taking place in Pakistan.

Kalashnikov rifle as a wedding present pic.twitter.com/BTTYng5cQL — Adeel Ahsan (@syedadeelahsan) November 25, 2020

The post has garnered more than 188K views and over 2.5K likes. Netizens have also flooded the post with comments.

One user asked if the man’s wife got scared or felt safe, while another person wrote that the bride looks uncomfortable.

Wife dar gyi hogi ya safe feel kar rahi hogi — Sumit V (@UN_PrEdiTAble) November 26, 2020

The bride seems uncomfortable — arunisha sengupta (@arunishas) November 26, 2020

A netizen, who seems to be a Pakistani citizen, said, “Sorry, they don't represent Pakistani culture.”

Sorry, they don't represent Pakistani culture. — Azeema (@azeemax) November 26, 2020

Another person called AK-47 a beautiful gift, adding that may god give him the courage to use the rifle easily.

Absolutely beautiful gift,, May Allah give him courage to use this easley — Kaleem Anjum (@hajiwalag) November 26, 2020

A twitterati wrote that he had never seen or heard of such thing before. He added that it does not look like a tribal wedding.

I have never seen something like this or even heard before. Doesn’t look like a tribal wedding — ST (Z) (@Thunder07101) November 26, 2020

A report by AP in August revealed that a German woman had to sell AK-47 rifle, which she had got as a wedding gift, after she ran out of money. The woman had joined ISIS. She decided to sell the rifle as she was going through a rough patch.