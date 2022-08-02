Pakistani Homeowner and House Help Fall in Love, Compare Each Other to 'Salman-Katrina'

Love stories are not something that people can predict and they happen in the most unexpected way. Something similar has taken place in the lives of an Islamabad couple. A landlady who fell in love with a house help decided to defy all norms of social stature to make sure that her love story has a happy ending.

As reported by Times Now, Nazia, a homeowner hailing from Pakistan's Islamabad, was finding it difficult to manage her home all alone. However, destiny took a turn for the better when one of her close friends recommended a man named Sufiyan for housework. After being convinced that Sufiyan was a perfect fit to perform all the household chores, she hired him for a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

As they began spending time together, the duo reportedly fell head over heels for each other. Naziya, during an interaction with a Pakistani content creator and YouTuber Syed Basit, revealed that it was Sufiyan’s ‘simplicity’ that attracted her the most. Upon watching closely his demeanor and habits, the landlady was impressed with him completely.

It was Nazia who took matters into her own hands and decided to act after falling in love with Sufiyan. During the same interaction, Nazia recalled the time she popped the big question and asked Sufiyan to marry her. Seemingly, the latter nearly fainted but managed to utter ‘I love you’ back. She said, “Sufiyan had fainted after hearing the proposal. But he knew to say 'I love you, too'.”

Nazia revealed that Sufiyan has now become a valuable member of her family who knows how to be a great partner. Times when Nazia is sick, Sufiyan doesn’t leave any stone unturned to tend to her, from getting her medicines to cooking healthy food. Nazia added that Sufiyan is nothing less than Salman Khan for her, meanwhile, the latter considers Nazia as his Katrina Kaif.

Reportedly, Nazia and Sufiyan have garnered hate comments and contempt from society due to their relationship. However, it barely matters to them as they wish to stick by each other’s side through thick and thin. Nazia even claims that she is considering transferring the ownership of her house under Sufiyan’s name.

