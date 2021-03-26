Pakistani, Indian Fans Unite to Bid Farewell to 'Strings' Band Disbanding after 33 Years

Pakistan’s popular band Strings has broken up after 33 long years and fans, across the two sides of the border, had a collective heartbreak. Nostalgia, memories and all sorts of emotions gushed in for them as the band announced on Thursday that they would no longer work together. “This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude Strings. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well," Strings wrote in their message. Strings was a Pakistani hard rock band started by four college friends, Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali and Kareem Bashir Bhoy, in 1988. The group is credited with fueling Pakistan’s rock music and ushering new life in Pakistan’s music industry.

Apart from giving hits like Nadiya Ke Paar, Dhaani, Najane Kyun, Anjane, Chal Para among many others, Strings’ tracks also featured in a couple of Bollywood movies like Shootout At Lokhandwala and Zinda. Yeh Hai Meri Kahani from Zinda and Aakhri Alvida from Shootout… became hugely popular. The band also produced and directed songs in Coke Studio’s Pakistan chapter from 2013 to 2017.

In 1992, the group of four had disbanded, only to make a comeback with Maqsood and Kapadia in 2000. Known as much for their classic hits as their memorable live performances, the band built a strong fanbase over the years. In an interview, Maqsood had said: “It’s going to take time before people will sit back and remember kay Strings aur Vital Signs aur Barbarians thay jinhon nay yeh music shuroo kee thee."

An emotion of sadness resonated across the border soon after the group announced its break up and music lovers united in mourning. Take a look at some of the reactions:

So after 33 years, Strings have called it a day. If you grew up in the 90s, Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia were part of your starter pack - Duur/Dhaani, Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar/Anjane, Na Jaane Kyu/ Titliyan. Their riffs whitewashed borders. Go well, gents, you were special ⚡— Kunaal Majgaonkar (@kunmajgaonkar) March 26, 2021

Strings band calls it a day after 33 long years . Thanks a lot for all the amazing songs over the years . Bilal and Faisal you made it so far and its an achievement in itself. All good things come to an end but that does not mean we stop to cherish them. Best of luck . pic.twitter.com/yhtV8IjVCN— Sardar Nasir Ali Khan (@RJNASIROFFICIAL) March 26, 2021

Really sad news - Strings – Popular Pakistani band disbanded after 33 years https://t.co/X6aP81ERC8— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) March 26, 2021

Im crying 😭😭😭This is my childhood yaar https://t.co/803nMOu0BJ — AlphaAlpha | GreenNGold (@KatyushaBlaze) March 25, 2021

All those pre-teen and teenage years listening to Strings Music on repeat and feeling all the peace and calm-Can never replace it!— Sawli Saloni (@shazlicious) March 26, 2021

Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia and Strings Pakistan topped the Google search charts in India soon after the band’s breakup. Music knows no boundaries, indeed.