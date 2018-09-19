Pakistani Journalist's Visit to PM's House Has Turned into a 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Meme



As part of his 'austerity drive', Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan in his very first address to the nation, announced that he would not be staying in the Prime Minister House. He is the first Pakistani PM to take this step. The PM instead opted to live in the more humble military secretary house.The Prime Minister House, located in Islamabad, was built by former President General Ayub Khan. Wajahat Khan, news anchor of Dunya News, was invited to the Prime Minister House to let the people of Pakistan know of the luxurious lives of all the previous prime ministers of the country.Wajahat, who hosts the TV show 'Mahaaz' on Dunya News, went to the luxurious house and visited the PM's office wing, the PM's office (PMO), several galleries bedecked with large vases and exquisite chandeliers, the conference hall, cabinet meeting room, the military secretary's office, the press auditorium, guest rooms, banquet for state guests, a large pantry and kitchen, and the PM's family residence. The house which spans over 1100 kanals (137 acres) has a grand swimming pool, sauna, squash court, tennis court, gym, a mini zoo for pets, a mini petrol pump to fuel the protocol vehicles, four helicopters, eight buffaloes, and 102 luxury cars. The house is looked after by over 500 servants.While the people of Pakistan are indeed surprised with the revelation, it's not the 'luxury factor' of the PM's house that's attracting all the attention. The episode, which was telecast on Sunday, has now turned into a gold mine for memes on the internet, with people coming up with hilarious videos and images.One such video shows the title track of Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi being played on a video of Wajahat's PM visit episode and people cannot stop but wonder at the sheer accuracy of how apt it is.The video, which was made by a satirical newspaper, The Dependent, is being termed as the 'meme of the year'.And if you thought that was all, you are wrong. The journalist has become an overnight meme sensation on social media.