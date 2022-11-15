Pakistani Justin Bibis Who Sang 'Baby' Without Knowing English Are Going Big

Saania Tabaydar, 21, and her sister Muqaddas, 18, who hail from Pakistan’s easter city of Lahore became a viral sensation back in 2015 when a short clip of them imitating Justin Bieber’s song Baby spread like wildfire on the internet. The video of their performance ended up racking up millions of views shooting the duo, now known as Justin Bibis to instant fame. Such was their popularity that they soon began receiving invitations to TV shows for their live performances. In addition to this, the two also made a feature in the 2015 Cricket World Cup anthem.

But the siblings’ biggest breakthrough came earlier this year when the duo made their debut in the 14th season of Pakistan’s acclaimed show, Coke Studio. The sisters collaborated with Hasan Raheem in Peechay Hutt. Coming from nothing to reaching what appears to be the peak of their music career wasn’t an easy ride. Saania and Muqaddas belong to a humble background and were brought up in the middle-class neighbourhood of Shada Imamia Colony in Lahore. Not only did they live a simple childhood but were also made to drop out of school. Justin Bibis, who went viral for singing an English song, surprisingly did not acquire any formal education in English. During their teenage years, the girls admired Bieber and his music and learned his song by transcribing them in Urdu.

The young girls who were in love with music were also married off early in their lives. Even after being mocked on several occasions by their friends for not being educated, the two dreamed about making it big in the music industry. When they finally became a viral sensation, the girl couldn’t believe it. Talking about their journey, the sisters told Brut, “We saw that our song was playing at a TV repair shop on breaking news. It had washed over the whole of Pakistan”.

It was just another normal day in their lives when Justin Bibis were playing with their friends in a park. They were challenged to sing Bieber’s Baby during an Antakshari around. As soon as the two began their performance, it grabbed the attention of passersby. One of them ended up filming them on a video that went viral on social media. Since then, their lives have changed and there’s no turning back.

