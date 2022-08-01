Pakistani KFC Rider's Inspiring Story Breaks the Internet, People Praise Her Courage

A viral story on Linkedin has shed light on the story of an ambitious female Pakistani student who wants to pursue her career in fashion design. Meerab, who hails from Youhanabad, Lahore, belongs to a middle-class family. Although she is still studying to achieve her undergraduate degree in Fashion Designing, Meerab has already taken the responsibility of her family on her shoulders.

During the day, the youngster attends college and at night she works as a KFC delivery person. Her story was shared by a female Linkedin member, who met Meerab while accepting one of her KFC takeaways. The person who placed the order was left excited to hear a female voice on the other side of the line as she asked about her delivery.

The Linkedin member and her friends decided to chat with Meerab for a brief moment to find out her story. Reportedly, her education is funded by an organization, but she still needs money for her assignments and to support her mother’s medical expenses. Meerab, who has an innate passion for bike riding, decided to take it as her side hustle to support her dreams.

The young student aims at continuing her side hustle with KFC until she completes her graduate course. Post this, Meerab plans to launch her own fashion brand.

While sharing her story on the business and employment-oriented application, the Linkedin members added, “Meet Meerab from Youhanabad, Lahore. She is pursuing an undergraduate degree in Fashion Designing and does her night duty as a KFC rider to cover her fees. She intends to remain a rider for another 3 years until she graduates post which she plans to launch her own Fashion Brand!”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/fizijaz_today-i-ordered-kfc-in-lahore-and-received-activity-6958499570574090240-do9z?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=android_app

A barrage of Linkedin users were left inspired by Meerab’s story. While one of them wrote, “All the very best to Meerab! I strongly feel, irrespective of their background, all students should work while studying and earn. Kudos, to the girl’s courage and willingness to take responsibility!” Another commented, “Excellent bold initiative of the lady. Wish her all the success in her ambition”.

The story of Meerab has garnered over 1500 comments and over 52 thousand likes on Linkedin.

