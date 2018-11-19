Pakistani Labourer Returns Lost Gold Earrings to its Owners, Wins Praises on Twitter



Attach plot to our home is under construction. Today our door was knocked. My brother went out and this labor asked if we had lost something of gold ever? My bro said, yes, one ear ring of a pair, but that was back in 2015. He pulled it out of his pocket and gave it to us pic.twitter.com/YFNdg1FRxu

Zeeshaan pls convey my "Zindabaad Zindabaad" to the fellow.



May Allah bless him with everything he wish for. Aamin

180 million salute to this honest & most respected citizen of Pakistan. Ppl should make some financial contribution for his family. Send me some address to send 10,000 RS.



Wah. The MAN. The man of character and integrity.

Salute!

I wonder, how rare the attitude of being honest persists in our society. That labor is, no doubt, calmness in the chaos.



The world needs more honest people like this gentleman. Wow. What integrity. MashaAllah. May Allah reward him infinitely. Ameen.

Wah! How amazing! Jis maal kie zakat jatee hu woh zayah nahein houta.



this post brightened my day. Let's all try to be like this man. Respect

Offered him money. He refused. Kept the money forcefully in his pocket but he returned it back with the same enthusiasm and said, "I'll wait for the God's reward".



Thanks Sir. But he isn't receiving anything.

They say honesty is the best policy and a Pakistan man's deed just proves how it is still relevant in 2018.Sometime last year, a Delhi cabbie returned a bag that contained foreign currency, gold jewellery, a laptop, and an iPhone, all worth ₹8 lakh - and won the hearts of netizens.And now, a Pakistani labourer is being praised on Twitter for his simple act of honesty. Sharing his story, a Twitter user Zeeshan Khattak narrated the incident that left him spellbound.Khattak wrote about the man who was working on an adjacent plot of his home. The labourer knocked on his door to ask if they had lost any gold jewellery in the past."Today our door was knocked. My brother went out and this labor asked if we had lost something of gold ever?[sic]," the Twitter user wrote.Khattak's brother, who was around, responded to the labourer's query saying that the family had, in fact, lost a pair of earrings 3 years ago. Knowing he had walked up to the right door, the man pulled out the earrings and handed it to its owners.And to no one's surprise, the gesture warmed hearts online and praises poured in for the man with the heart of gold.When asked if the family rewarded anything to the honest man, Khattak said that he offered him money for his kind act which he refused to accept. And when Khattak forcefully slipped in a few notes in his pocket, the labourer returned it to him with the same enthusiasm and said, "I'll wait for the God's reward."