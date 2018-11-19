GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Pakistani Labourer Returns Lost Gold Earrings to its Owners, Wins Praises on Twitter

Heart of gold.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Labourer Returns Lost Gold Earrings to its Owners, Wins Praises on Twitter
Image credits: @khattak / Twitter
Loading...
They say honesty is the best policy and a Pakistan man's deed just proves how it is still relevant in 2018.

Sometime last year, a Delhi cabbie returned a bag that contained foreign currency, gold jewellery, a laptop, and an iPhone, all worth ₹8 lakh - and won the hearts of netizens.

And now, a Pakistani labourer is being praised on Twitter for his simple act of honesty. Sharing his story, a Twitter user Zeeshan Khattak narrated the incident that left him spellbound.

Khattak wrote about the man who was working on an adjacent plot of his home. The labourer knocked on his door to ask if they had lost any gold jewellery in the past.

"Today our door was knocked. My brother went out and this labor asked if we had lost something of gold ever?[sic]," the Twitter user wrote.

Khattak's brother, who was around, responded to the labourer's query saying that the family had, in fact, lost a pair of earrings 3 years ago. Knowing he had walked up to the right door, the man pulled out the earrings and handed it to its owners.

And to no one's surprise, the gesture warmed hearts online and praises poured in for the man with the heart of gold.























When asked if the family rewarded anything to the honest man, Khattak said that he offered him money for his kind act which he refused to accept. And when Khattak forcefully slipped in a few notes in his pocket, the labourer returned it to him with the same enthusiasm and said, "I'll wait for the God's reward."





Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...