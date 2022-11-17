Pakistani Lady Dances To Lata Mangeshkar's Song At Wedding, Sets Internet On Fire

India and Pakistan may not have had the best diplomatic relations since the partition and there is always political tension between the two nations, but one thing that both countries are united in is the cultural platform. There has always been great respect for each other’s music and art from both sides of the border. We have had Pakistani artists like Nazia Hassan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and more recently Atif Aslam, who have mesmerized us with their songs. Similarly, Indian musical icons enjoy considerable popularity on the other side of the border. The legacy of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career even before partition, transcends borders. A recent video that has gone viral shows that her songs are still played at weddings in Pakistan.

If you are an avid social media user, you must have watched the video of a Pakistani woman, Ayesha, that has set the internet on fire. The video we are talking about shows the lady dancing to a remixed version of Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja song. Ayesha can be seen dancing to the song in the now-viral video while wearing a loose-fitting kurta and leggings.

She is flanked by several other women enjoying the performance. Judging from what appears to be a kaleera in her hands, she is probably the bride-to-be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANO (@oyee_ayesha)

The video was initially shared by Ayesha on TikTok and following that, she shared it on Instagram as well. The comments section indicated that she won fans not only in Pakistan but also in India. She was appreciated a lot and some even hilariously proposed to her in the comments section.

