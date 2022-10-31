Pakistani Man Asked Internet to Edit His Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

A hilarious trend is going viral on the internet and it will leave you in splits for sure. Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine.

While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots. Have a look:

Arey bhai kitni der lagegi..? pic.twitter.com/fs0DSPHxmT — jaaن (@WhiteCollar_j) October 29, 2022

Here are a few responses by netizens:

A person morphed him in middle of a cricket field.

hn bhai o NO BALL nahi tha m VIRAT k piche hi khada tha pic.twitter.com/rVSBkqtBEm — ᴇ ᴊ ᴀ ᴢ (@itsejazzZ) October 30, 2022

This person did the required task but also added an animation to it.

This person added a text bubble.

Bhaijaan Haar Maan Liye pic.twitter.com/ozqyCekAol — CRaCkEr (@NaranGadhvi24) October 29, 2022

The iconic movie Titanic has been ruined for all.

titanic off tune flute playing in bg pic.twitter.com/ULTGGjs5Cl — Marlboro (@mfing_starboy) October 29, 2022

How will you edit the image if given a chance?

