CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk
Home » News » Buzz » Pakistani Man Asked Internet to Edit His Photo And The Results Are Hilarious
1-MIN READ

Pakistani Man Asked Internet to Edit His Photo And The Results Are Hilarious

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: October 31, 2022, 14:49 IST

International

Pakistani man asks internet to edit his photo. (Image: Twitter/@kya_msla_hai)

Pakistani man asks internet to edit his photo. (Image: Twitter/@kya_msla_hai)

Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. He asked netizens to edit the image for him.

A hilarious trend is going viral on the internet and it will leave you in splits for sure. Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine.

While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots. Have a look:

Here are a few responses by netizens:

A person morphed him in middle of a cricket field.

This person did the required task but also added an animation to it.

This person added a text bubble.

The iconic movie Titanic has been ruined for all.

How will you edit the image if given a chance?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 31, 2022, 14:49 IST
last updated:October 31, 2022, 14:49 IST