Pakistani Man Makes it to Guinness Book For Crushing Walnuts, Breaking Watermelons

The feeling of having your name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records excites one and all. The citizens of Pakistan are no exception. In a recent video, shared on the Facebook page of the Guinness Book of World Records, a man is seen picking out walnuts with his elbow and smashing watermelons with his head.

The video says that the man has mastered the art of breaking things with his head and elbow. However, he is now being brutally trolled in the media.

The man in question, Mohammad Rashid, has many world records to his name. Earlier this year, in August, he had set a world record for breaking 315 walnuts within a minute with his elbow.

In 2015, 2018, and 2019, he had created some new records. In 2017, he created a record of crushing 77 aluminium cans with his elbow in 1 minute. In 2019, he broke 39 watermelons with his head in under a minute.

The Facebook page, which shared the video, has people laughing and making fun of Rashid in the comments. People are mocking him by sharing memes and gifs and cracking various jokes.

While some are calling him the pride of Pakistan, others are making snarky remarks. The video has more than 75 thousand likes, but some people are drawing a comparison between India and Pakistan by saying that, “While India is coming at no.1 position at the Miss Universe, Pakistanis are trying to break their way in by cracking walnuts.”

