Pakistani Man Marries for the Fifth Time With the Permission of His Wives, Has a Family of 62

Meet Shaukat – a Pakistani man who is a father of 11, all from his five marriages. For every new nikah, he had the permission of his previous wife/wives. Notably, the Pakistani man has 10 daughters and a son from his past four marriages.

In addition to this, he has 40 grandchildren and about 11 children-in-law. This makes them a family of about 62 members. His story was brought to light because of his interview with the YouTuber and content creator Yasir Shami. The portal suggests that eight of his quinquagenarian daughters and his only son were married before his fifth wedding ceremony. While speaking to Daily Pakistan, the man revealed that it was on the insistence of his two daughters that he decided to tie the knot for the fifth time.

According to him, they asked him to get married for the last time for his own good. When one of Shaukat’s wives was asked about his marriage, she revealed she is extremely happy. The wife felt happy to be getting along with the unusually large family. During the interaction, Shaukat revealed that more than 100 rotis (Indian bread) are prepared in their house on a daily basis for just one meal. “Even if they [the 62 family members] eat 2 Chapatis each, you’d have to make 124,” he said.

Notably, polygamy or multiple marriages in Islam is allowed but it isn’t mandatory.

Earlier this year, a 33-year-old man from Hyderabad trended big time after he was arrested for cheating a woman, from whom he concealed the truth about his other marriages. He had married at least six women, including the one who had filed a complaint, and none of them knew about the others.

