A first-class degree holder from Middlesex University, who had been struggling to find employment since the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, went for the ultimate elevator pitch by advertising himself at a London tube station…and secured a job in just three days. Haider Malik decided to take a chance and set up his pop-up stand at Canary Wharf on a Tuesday morning, earlier this month. Hoping to find a role in the banking and finance sector, he managed to get an interview within three hours of landing at the station and a dream job by the end of the week. After completing his graduation, Zoom interviews proved to be a barrier in projecting his real skills in a remote world. The 24-year-old was inspired by his Pakistani father who worked as a cab driver after migrating to the country. Haider got the supplies from a stationery store and used QR codes for people to easily access his resume and LinkedIn. As he reached the busy station at around 6.45 am on November 2, he was initially unnerved by the morning rush of people jostling to get to their workplaces.

According to MyLondon, Haider said, “The first five or 10 minutes I felt nervous because I was standing there empty handed. I found it really awkward. I didn’t know what I was doing,..trying to look at people and hoping to meet people rather than being proactive and speaking to them.”

He decided to take things into his own hands and tried to initiate conversations with passersby and it worked. Many gave him their business cards and contact details, but one person turned the entire situation around. A man called Emmanuel came up to Haider and said he had wished to do the same two years back but lacked the courage to, and offered his support. He then posted Haider’s picture on LinkedIn and it went crazy viral.

By 9.30 am, Haider got an interview message for a Treasury Analyst role at the Canary Wharf Group. Post the interview, he came back to loads of missed calls from different numbers and realised that his story had gone viral. “For the first three days my phone was non-stop ringing and LinkedIn was really busy. It was going crazy and I had to have my family help me to respond to DMs and get in contact with people,” MyLondon quoted Haider.

By Friday, his position at the Canary Wharf Group was confirmed with a second interview. He added that one reason he went straight to Canary Wharf is due to the impractical expectations set by recruiters demanding experience from fresh graduates. Persistence, a unique approach and a little nudge from a passerby helped turn Haider’s life around and he has decided to thank the kind stranger by taking him out to lunch.

