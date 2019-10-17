Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Pakistani Man Unleashes Pet Lion on Electrician to Avoid Paying Him

Ali Raza, caretaker of the Imambargah Sada-e-Imam Hussain in Pakistan's Punjab province, has been booked for attempted murder.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pakistani Man Unleashes Pet Lion on Electrician to Avoid Paying Him
Image credit: Reuters

The caretaker of place of worship in Pakistan allegedly unleashed a pet lion on a electrician who was trying to collect late payment.

The attacker, identified as Ali Raza, was the caretaker of Imambargah Sada-e-Imam Hussain, a semninary in Pakistan's Shahdra in Punjab province. The incident allegedly took place in September. According to local reports, the electrician, Mohammad Rafique, had been hired to render certain services at the Imambargah. When the work was over, Raza allegely delayed payment for several days.

On September 9, when the discussion got too heated after the electrician insisted on payment, Raza allegedly set his pet lion on him.

The victim did not immediately file legal charges. As per a report in Dawn, Raza had allegedly promised to pay for treating the electrician's injuries as well as a compensation for the attack. However, the victim chose to report the incident in October since no such amount was ever paid to him.

Raza has been booked under attempt to murder charges. As per the victim's account, Raza and two others merely stood there and watched while the lion mauled Rafiq. It was only when bystanders heard his cries and came to his rescue that the man was saved.

As of the lion, whether Raza had a permit to keep the it and what became of the animal after the incident is as yet unknown.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram