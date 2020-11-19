Pakistani Man Wants Fourth Wedding and His Three Wives are Helping Him Find a New Bride

In a rather unusual incident nuptial amity, three wives of a 22-year-old Pakistani man are helping him look for his fourth wife. and her name needs to begin with an 'S'.

According to reports, the man in question is named Adnan, who is redient of Sialkot.

Adnan got married for the first time when he was only 16-years-old. At that time, he was a student. He married for the second time when he was 20 and the third wedding took place last year.

The 22-year-old also has a condition that his fourth wife must meet him first and that her name should begin with an 'S' to match the initials of the rest of his wives, Shumbal, Shubana and Shahida. Adnan has fathered five children with them, three with his first wife Shumbal, and two with Shubana. Out of Shubana's two children, one has been adopted by Shahida.

On being asked about how he manages the expenses of all his wives, Adnan revealed that he stays in a house, which has six bedrooms, a drawing room and a storeroom. He has no problem in managing expenses as he is of the opinion that his finances flourished after his first marriage. The expenditure per month for the family is between a lakh to one and a half lakh Pakistani rupees.

Furthermore, Adnan revealed that all three of his wives adjust well with each other. The only complaint the women have from him is that each one of them believe that he is not spending adequate time with the other wives. He claims that all three of his wives love him and he too loves them very much.

The women of the family have also divided household chores among themselves. They take turns in cooking, laundry and taking care of Adnan's belongings.