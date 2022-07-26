Pakistani Man's Take on 'Joris Bohnson' During TV Interview is Why UK PM Resigned

As the British Conservative Party deliberates over the next leader and eventually the Prime Minister of the country, a Pakistani citizen has some interesting thoughts. A video clip doing the rounds on social media shows how a Pakistani man mispronounced the name of former Prime Minister of England Boris Johnson while sharing his thoughts on the ongoing political drama in the country. It should be noted that Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the final two candidates chosen to face off in the final voting to become the next leader of the Conservative party.

The video clip features a man speaking to what appears to be a Pakistani reporter, where he says that even if an Indian-origin politician becomes the Prime Minister of England how would it affect a common citizen of Pakistan. The highlight of the footage, however, is when he says, “Tony Blair bhi tha, ye Joris Bohnson bhi tha.” Sharing the footage on Twitter, a user named Naila Inayat mentioned in the caption, “Indian origin British PM and Joris Bohnson.”

Indian origin British PM and Joris Bohnson. pic.twitter.com/hFRJvYx6lN — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) July 24, 2022

The video has been viewed by over 77 thousand Twitter users since it was shared on the microblogging platform on Sunday.

Netizens were also left in splits as they heard the interview. One of the users took a dig at the slip-up and commented, “Joris Bohnson has been my favourite prime minister.”

Joris Bonson has been my favorite prime minister. 🙌 — Bonhomie Me (@bonhomie_me) July 25, 2022

Another comment read, “Googled Joris Bohnson images. Wasn’t disappointed.”

Googled joris bohnson images. Wasn’t disappointed — Mango hindu (@mangohindu) July 25, 2022

However, some users agreed with the point made by the man even though he could not name the former prime minister of the UK correctly. The comment read, “Naam galat liya par baat sahi kiya.”

Naam galat liya par baat sahi kiya — |\/| /\ |\| |_| (@manudutt) July 25, 2022

Not everyone was enjoying laughing at the man’s slip up and even defended him as one user tweeted, “Not sure why we picked on a small mistake. All of what he said is actually eminently sensible.”

Not sure why we picked on a small mistake. All of what he said is actually eminently sensible https://t.co/Rlzzz4DRYF — Lakshmi Chaudhry (@ElChaudhry) July 25, 2022

Johnson resigned as the Prime Minister of the UK earlier this month after ministers from his cabinet resigned collectively. Johnson’s own government lost confidence in their leader as it was mired by a number of scandals and crises since the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here