Pakistani Model Hailed as 'Gentleman' for Helping Fellow Model with Broken Heel on Ramp
The incident occurred on Day 3 of Pakistan Fashion Week.
Image credit: Twitter
A Pakistani model is being called a "gentleman" on social media after a video of him helping out a fellow model facing a wardrobe malfunction went viral.
The incident occurred on Day 3 of the Pakistan Fashion week when model Kesha Siddique suddenly broke her heel while walking on the ramp. However, her colleague Subhan Awan who was also on the ramp, chose to break out of the routine and help Siddique.
In the short clip, Awan can be seen holding Siddiqui's hand first and helping her walk. However, when she continues to struggle, Awan bends to his knee and helps he model take off her broken shoes. He goes on to lead her up the ramp while holding her sandals in his hand.
Who is this Gentleman ? The model's shoes broke & he just .. pic.twitter.com/SvOsWnE7F4— NOOR 🇵🇰 (@50shadessofNoor) October 26, 2019
The video has garnered a lot of attention on Pakistani Twitter. While some said they wanted to marry a man like Awan, others simply hailed him for his act of kindness.
Apart from all the celebrities glamour, this was the cutest moment, when Subhan Awan touched our heart while helping his fellow model Kesha Siddiqui with her heels and then carry it like nothing happened. Massive respect for the Subhan Awan we need more guys like Subhan— Samad Bangash ⭕ (@SamadBangashPTI) October 27, 2019
I have nothing to say but i just want to tell y'all that the exact day ill find such a man , I'll marry him . And i have promised to myself that this is how i will raise my son . Remember me in your prayers😔— NOOR 🇵🇰 (@50shadessofNoor) October 27, 2019
Men aren’t like this anymore— A (@baby_girl_187) October 27, 2019
Well brought up young man. Well done.— Oscar Juan (@OscarJu97128129) October 26, 2019
A true Gentleman...— Ahsan Mustafa (@ahsanchaudhary2) October 27, 2019
However, others some pointed out the obvious.
We live in such a mysoginist society that a man simply helping her colleague or a friend is bombarded with unnecessary compliments. Something that should be a norm is treated as an alien activity. The bar is so freaking low coz we keep complimenting men for absolutely nothing.— Faraz (@faraztweetss) October 26, 2019
wow the bar really is low— رحيمة (@rvhimasaad) October 27, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
- Air Purifier is Essential For Your Home: Here is How You Can Beat The Pollution
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data
- Washington Post Trolled for Calling IS Chief al-Baghdadi 'Religious Scholar' in Obituary
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working