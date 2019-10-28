Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pakistani Model Hailed as 'Gentleman' for Helping Fellow Model with Broken Heel on Ramp

The incident occurred on Day 3 of Pakistan Fashion Week.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Pakistani Model Hailed as 'Gentleman' for Helping Fellow Model with Broken Heel on Ramp
Image credit: Twitter

A Pakistani model is being called a "gentleman" on social media after a video of him helping out a fellow model facing a wardrobe malfunction went viral.

The incident occurred on Day 3 of the Pakistan Fashion week when model Kesha Siddique suddenly broke her heel while walking on the ramp. However, her colleague Subhan Awan who was also on the ramp, chose to break out of the routine and help Siddique.

In the short clip, Awan can be seen holding Siddiqui's hand first and helping her walk. However, when she continues to struggle, Awan bends to his knee and helps he model take off her broken shoes. He goes on to lead her up the ramp while holding her sandals in his hand.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on Pakistani Twitter. While some said they wanted to marry a man like Awan, others simply hailed him for his act of kindness.

However, others some pointed out the obvious.

