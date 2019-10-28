Pakistani Model Hailed as 'Gentleman' for Helping Fellow Model with Broken Heel on Ramp

A Pakistani model is being called a "gentleman" on social media after a video of him helping out a fellow model facing a wardrobe malfunction went viral.

The incident occurred on Day 3 of the Pakistan Fashion week when model Kesha Siddique suddenly broke her heel while walking on the ramp. However, her colleague Subhan Awan who was also on the ramp, chose to break out of the routine and help Siddique.

In the short clip, Awan can be seen holding Siddiqui's hand first and helping her walk. However, when she continues to struggle, Awan bends to his knee and helps he model take off her broken shoes. He goes on to lead her up the ramp while holding her sandals in his hand.

Who is this Gentleman ? The model's shoes broke & he just .. pic.twitter.com/SvOsWnE7F4 — NOOR 🇵🇰 (@50shadessofNoor) October 26, 2019

The video has garnered a lot of attention on Pakistani Twitter. While some said they wanted to marry a man like Awan, others simply hailed him for his act of kindness.

Apart from all the celebrities glamour, this was the cutest moment, when Subhan Awan touched our heart while helping his fellow model Kesha Siddiqui with her heels and then carry it like nothing happened. Massive respect for the Subhan Awan we need more guys like Subhan — Samad Bangash ⭕ (@SamadBangashPTI) October 27, 2019

I have nothing to say but i just want to tell y'all that the exact day ill find such a man , I'll marry him . And i have promised to myself that this is how i will raise my son . Remember me in your prayers😔 — NOOR 🇵🇰 (@50shadessofNoor) October 27, 2019

Men aren’t like this anymore — A (@baby_girl_187) October 27, 2019

Well brought up young man. Well done. — Oscar Juan (@OscarJu97128129) October 26, 2019

A true Gentleman... — Ahsan Mustafa (@ahsanchaudhary2) October 27, 2019

However, others some pointed out the obvious.

We live in such a mysoginist society that a man simply helping her colleague or a friend is bombarded with unnecessary compliments. Something that should be a norm is treated as an alien activity. The bar is so freaking low coz we keep complimenting men for absolutely nothing. — Faraz (@faraztweetss) October 26, 2019

wow the bar really is low — رحيمة (@rvhimasaad) October 27, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.