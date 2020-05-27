Pakistani Model Presumed Dead in PIA Plane Crash Gets Trolled on Social Media

A Pakistani top Model, Zara Abid, was on-board the fateful PIA flight which crashed in Karachi last week. Assumed to be dead in the accident, Abidi has come under the attack of social media trolls who slammed her for leading "an immoral life".

Abid's social media accounts are deactivated now after people posted comments criticising her clothes and lifestyle, the BBC reported. She was on board the PIA flight on Friday when it crashed in a residential part of Karachi. The authorities are yet to give the names of the deceased. However, only two men have survived the crash.

Her social media handles like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are not visible. But it is yet not clear if they were taken down by the social media sites or her family and friends.

Abid has worked with top Pakistani fashion brands and won the "Best Female Model" at the Hum Style Awards in January this year. She was slated to make her acting career debut later this year.

Soon after the reports of her death in the crash on Friday, people swarmed her social media handles and questioned her faith with people saying that she would be punished for her lifestyle in the after life. People even posted her pictures where she was wearing 'revealing'clothes as per South Asian culture to target her.

"Allah Pak doesn't like those women who are showing their body parts to everyone and jannat [heaven] is only for pure men and pure women,"a Twitter user posted.

May ALLAH grant her Jannah but liberals need to get one thing in their minds. Pakistan is and always will be Islamic Republic of Pakistan and in Pakistan those spreading nudity and vulgarity will never get respect. So want respect follow Islam. — zarwan ali (@ali_zarwan) May 26, 2020

Those people who are saying that she will be in paradise after #planecrash accident then being Muslim I would tell them ALLAH Pak doesn't like those women who are showing their body parts to everyone and jannat is only for pure men and pure women #karachiPlaneCrash #ZaraAbid pic.twitter.com/12MnixricM — Irfan (@Irfan12165162) May 22, 2020

However, there were many other, including top celebrities like Mehwish Hayat ad Mira Sethi, who slammed people for making insensitive comments for the deceased model.