2-min read

Pakistani Netizens Unsubscribe Indian YouTube Channels After Scrapping of Article 370

#UnsubscribeIndianYouTubers is now the top trend in India, with several Pakistanis declaring how they've unsubscribed Indian channels and have urged fellow Pakistanis to do the same.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Pakistani Netizens Unsubscribe Indian YouTube Channels After Scrapping of Article 370
YouTube unveils their new paid subscription service at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States October 21, 2015. Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a $10-a-month subscription option in the United States on October 28 that will allow viewers to watch videos from across the site without interruption from advertisements, the company said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370, which provided Jammu and Kashmir with special status. However, now that the Article has been revoked, it has drawn strong responses from different corners of the world, especially Pakistan.

Ever since the announcement was made public, Pakistani Twitter has been fuming with hate messages galore. From slamming Indian politicians to boycotting anything that is Indian, Pakistani netizens have practically declared war on Indian Twitter.

Earlier, it was also announced that Pakistan would be banning Indian films and that nothing with Indian origin would be streamed in the country. Pakistani Twitterati have decided to take it one step further and have decided to unsubscribe Indian YouTube channels as well.

#UnsubscribeIndianYouTubers is now the top trend in India, with several Pakistanis declaring how they've unsubscribed Indian channels and have urged fellow Pakistanis to do the same.

You can see for yourself here:

This is only the tip of the iceberg, with at least a million harsh tweets flooding Twitter right now.

