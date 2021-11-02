Pakistani News Guest Compares Mumbai’s ‘Kela’ to Theirs, Leaves TV Anchor in Splits

Pakistani news anchor Alveena Agha could not hold back laughter on TV when her interviewee went in-depth to describe different types of bananas so as to highlight the country’s developmental problems. The interviewee, Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, compared Pakistan’s bananas to India’s, speaking in detail on how the latter are better in size and quality. He stated that Mumbai’s bananas are big in size and if there are six of them in a room, the entire room would be fragrant. He also used to hand gestures to explain the size of bananas in Dhaka and said that in Sindh, the bananas are the size of a finger. He said that the country needed better research to make proper use of the soil, at which point Agha burst into laughter. In the clip shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Agha can be seen continuing to laugh as she speaks on the developmental issues.

Seeing Agha laugh, Ahmed also partakes, but after the anchor requests him to finish making his point, he goes on to speak on how importing bananas from Dhaka might be a good idea for Pakistan as it would see much demand and sale. Inayat captioned the video “And the winner is, Bombay" with a banana emoji. Her post has over 9,000 likes on the microblogging platform and evidently, the exchange between Agha and Ahmed amused many. Watch the video here.

And the winner is, Bombay 🍌 pic.twitter.com/wJB8lqzODa— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 1, 2021

“I think I empathize with this news reader. I would have behaved the same way," one Twitter user wrote. India cricketer Harbhajan Singh seemed amused by the video too, as he shared it on his Twitter with banana and laughing emojis.

I think I empathize with this news reader. I would have behaved the same way. https://t.co/MT9IoMozCb— Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgil) November 1, 2021

We love these guys. They make us laugh and wonder kaun si zameen se paidaa hotai hai yeh??— Iconic_Sidharth🇮🇳 🕗 (@Iconic_Sidharth) November 1, 2021

People have taken to commenting under the original clip of the interview shared on YouTube by Pakistani news channel News One. Agha and Ahmed were speaking on the quality of soil, agricultural universities in Pakistan, import and export of crops and profits involved. They were discussing several issues involving research and development in Pakistan. While many YouTube users were commenting about the viral clip shared by Inayat on Twitter, one urged for the video to be taken in a positive manner. “She is an amazing host I watch her show and I found her very professional," another user’s comment read.

