»
1-min read

Pakistani Newspaper Takes a Dig at Yawning Sarfaraz Ahmed With a Hilarious Meme

Dawn Media, which is one of the most reputed media organisations in Karachi, Pakistan decided that it was a golden opportunity to let their team captain know how disappointed they were. In an epic tweet, they've trolled Sarfaraz Ahmed's yawning moment.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
To say that tensions were running high during the India - Pakistan match yesterday would be an understatement. #INDvPAK matches are nothing if they don't have their fair share of drama and memes and jokes provided comic relief during one of the most intense matches of the season.

In fact, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was instrumental in providing fodder to meme makers; during the Indian innings, the camera captured Ahmed yawning which instantly got the meme treatment. I mean, can't a guy even yawn in peace? In his defense, the match had just been resumed after the rains caused a delay and by then pretty much everyone knew that India would maintain its unbeaten record against Pakistan in the cricket world cup.

While Pakistani fans' dreams to watch their team emerge victorious may have been shattered to pieces, they nevertheless redeemed themselves in the game of memes. The way Pakistani cricket fans trolled their own team after the match, in good humour of course, was pure gold.

As a matter of fact, Pakistani media decided to join in on the fun as well.

Dawn Media, which is one of the most reputed media organisations in Karachi, Pakistan decided that it was a golden opportunity to let their team captain know how disappointed they were. In an epic tweet, they've trolled Sarfaraz Ahmed's yawning moment and to be honest, this is the best meme we've come across so far. For those who failed to get the meme, Dawn has basically superimposed Ahmed's face in the place of the famous roaring lion in the MGM logo.

In the tweet, they wrote, "Our cricket team might perform terribly, but at least they give us great memes." And we agree.

For those who failed to get the meme, Dawn has basically superimposed Ahmed's face in the place of the famous roaring lion in the MGM logo.

