Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf's Gesture to Indian Security Guard in BBL is Why We Love Cricket
After the end of the match against the Hurricanes in Australia Big Bash League, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.
Image credits: Saj Sadiq / @Saj_PakPassion | Twitter.
Pakistan's right-arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is currently featuring in the Australia Big Bash League (BBL) representing Melbourne Stars, has won the heart of the netizens after a heartfelt gesture towards an Indian security guard.
After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.
After the end of the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.
Haris Rauf "I gave today's match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me" #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PejMCphSc3— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019
"I gave today's match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me," said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.
A commendable gesture from Haris Rauf after the match yesterday #BBL09 #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/cFNcFzTTGw— Cricingif (@_cricingif) December 23, 2019
Impressed by his thoughtful gesture, cricket fans turned up on Twitter to laud the pacer.
We want Peace not WarHaris Rauf love you bro@HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/EWmzDR5glN— Ateeq Shahzad (@iamateeq19) December 23, 2019
It's barely been a week of #BBL09 and we already have a winner. He goes by the name of Haris Rauf.@StarsBBL https://t.co/EoXx93qTWH— Shiv (@ForwardDefence) December 23, 2019
Tbvh i really want to see haris rauf playing for pakistan— ayaan. (@Sajjadsayss2) December 23, 2019
Proud of you Haris Rauf @HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/1jz40TT08a— Noshi Gilani (@noshigilani) December 23, 2019
Rauf is, however, yet to feature in international cricket but caught everyone's attention riding on a great show in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
(With IANS inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s Re-entry Delayed Due to Health Issues?
- 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge': Varun Grover Pens Heartfelt Poem Against NRC, Police Crackdown
- All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish