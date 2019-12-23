Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf's Gesture to Indian Security Guard in BBL is Why We Love Cricket

Pakistan's right-arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is currently featuring in the Australia Big Bash League (BBL) representing Melbourne Stars, has won the heart of the netizens after a heartfelt gesture towards an Indian security guard.

After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.

After the end of the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.

Haris Rauf "I gave today's match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me" #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PejMCphSc3 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019

"I gave today's match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me," said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.

A commendable gesture from Haris Rauf after the match yesterday #BBL09 #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/cFNcFzTTGw — Cricingif (@_cricingif) December 23, 2019

Impressed by his thoughtful gesture, cricket fans turned up on Twitter to laud the pacer.

We want Peace not WarHaris Rauf love you bro@HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/EWmzDR5glN — Ateeq Shahzad (@iamateeq19) December 23, 2019

It's barely been a week of #BBL09 and we already have a winner. He goes by the name of Haris Rauf.@StarsBBL https://t.co/EoXx93qTWH — Shiv (@ForwardDefence) December 23, 2019

Tbvh i really want to see haris rauf playing for pakistan — ayaan. (@Sajjadsayss2) December 23, 2019

Rauf is, however, yet to feature in international cricket but caught everyone's attention riding on a great show in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

(With IANS inputs)

