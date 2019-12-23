Take the pledge to vote

Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf's Gesture to Indian Security Guard in BBL is Why We Love Cricket

After the end of the match against the Hurricanes in Australia Big Bash League, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Pakistani Pacer Haris Rauf's Gesture to Indian Security Guard in BBL is Why We Love Cricket
Pakistan's right-arm pacer Haris Rauf, who is currently featuring in the Australia Big Bash League (BBL) representing Melbourne Stars, has won the heart of the netizens after a heartfelt gesture towards an Indian security guard.

After replacing injured South Africa pacer Dale Steyn in the Stars side, the speedster came with a spirited performance as he finished with figures of 5/27 from his four overs as the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 to lose the contest by 52 runs on Sunday.

After the end of the match against the Hurricanes, Rauf gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard, who became emotional after meeting him.

"I gave today's match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me," said Rauf, who was adjudged Man of the Match, after the game ended.

Impressed by his thoughtful gesture, cricket fans turned up on Twitter to laud the pacer.

Rauf is, however, yet to feature in international cricket but caught everyone's attention riding on a great show in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

(With IANS inputs)

