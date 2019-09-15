Pakistani Pop-Singer Who Threatened PM Modi with Snakes Faces Legal Action
Pirzada now faces actions by the Punjab Wildlife Department for alleged violation of law by keeping prohibited exotic animals as pets.
(Twitter/@Rabipirzada)
For the popular Pakistani pop-star Rabi Pirzada, posing with reptiles and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the abrogation of Article 370 didn't prove to go down well.
Pirzada now faces actions by the Punjab Wildlife Department for alleged violation of law by keeping prohibited exotic animals — some rare cobras, snakes, a lion and a crocodile — as pets.
According to reports, under the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Conservation and Management) Act of 1974 (amended 2007), possession of such animals is illegal and can lead to imprisonment of two to three years or a fine of up to Rs20,000.
Earlier in September, the singer had uploaded a 15-second long video on social media, where she can be seen posing with a few snakes and alligators in a her salon as she says that these are gifts for PM Modi.
After the video had gone viral, the wildlife department promptly constituted a team and the video had garnered a lot of criticism from animal rights activists and netizens.
