Pakistani Pregnant Woman Hammers Nail in Head after 'Pir' Guarantees Baby Boy

A pregnant woman in Pakistan drove a nail into her own head on the direction of a fake “Pir" or faith healer so that she could give birth to a baby boy. The incident occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the woman was admitted to hospital with the nail in her head. Peshawar Police took notice of the matter on Tuesday after photos of the woman went viral on social media, according to news agency ANI. Abbas Ahsan, Deputy Inspector General with Peshawar Police, tweeted: “Special team has been made to bring to justice the fake Pir who played with the life of an innocent woman & put a nail in her head, with a false promise of a male child. The team will also investigate why incident was not reported to police by the treating doctor."

The hospital staff said that the victim is a mother of three daughters, and her husband had threatened to abandon her if she gave birth to a fourth girl child, reported Dawn newspaper. She was driven to approach the man posing as a godman due to fear of her husband, a hospital staff said. The man gave her an amulet, things to recite and the aforementioned nail. The victim went back home and hammered the nail inside her own head. Her family members discovered her once she began to scream in pain. She was then taken to the hospital.

The staff also said that the woman was planning on getting an ultrasound done to determine the gender of the foetus. She is three months into her pregnancy.

Incidents of self-proclaimed godmen cheating people and causing serious harm, even death, are not rare. In December last year, a self-styled ‘godman’ in Karnataka allegedly beat a 37-year-old woman to death to cure her headache. Parvathi, the victim, was suffering from headaches for two months but visits to several hospitals were in vain as doctors couldn’t find a solution, according to an Indian Express report. A resident of Gowdarahalli in Hassan district, the woman died at Channarayapatna hospital, police said. The 42-year-old ‘godman’ Manu, of Bekka village, was absconding.

