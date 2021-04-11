Pakistani PUBG Addict Kills Two after 'Recreating' Scene from Game at Home after a Fight

In a shocking incident, a Pakistan man has been arrested after he tried to recreate a scene from the game ‘Players Unknown Battleground’ after a fight and ended up killing two members of his family and injuring three.

The incident occurred in Lahore, Pakistan when the accused named Bilal opened fire on his family, killing his sister-in-law and a friend after getting into a fight with his family. According to reports, the man recreated a scene from the addictive game PUBG whihc led to the death of two. According to reports, the accused was a PUBG “addict" and that he had been wearing a helmet and jacket akin to PUBG players when committing the crime.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umar Baloch said that the accused had been a PUBG addict and that he often had words with his family regarding playing PUBG. On the night of the tragedy, he had had a brawl with his family and had procured a pistol with which he shot the victims.

This is not the first time that an online game has caused violence. In a disturbing incident earlier in March, a 17-year-old boy who had borrowed Rs 75,000 from a friend to purchase additional features in a game ended up being killed after he failed to return the loan. The incident occurred in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, when on March 10. The boy’d body body was found in the Sarangarh region in Raigarh, five days after he went missing.

