Immersive Journalism: Pakistani Reporter Stands in Middle of Stream, Gets 'In-Depth' Story

A now-viral video shows a Pakistani reporter standing in chest-deep water and reporting from the middle of a stream.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 19, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
While every journalist wants to cover exclusive stories and unearth something nobody else has, a Pakistani reporter seems to be taking this at a very literal level and stepping up his game.

In a video that is now-viral, a Pakistani reporter can be seen performing 'grass-root-level' journalism very literally: By standing in the middle of a flowing river and providing inputs from there.

Standing in chest-deep water, the reporter informs us the direction of the stream, how farmers will be affected by it, and how time will factor in the movement of the stream, and how much damage has been caused. All of this while still holding up a microphone and talking with enthusiasm.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat shared the 21-second clip on Twitter.




Twitter brought out all the awards for this in-depth level of reporting.



















This isn't the first gem to come out of Pakistani media. The neighbouring country has blessed the Internet with various journalists who will remember memorable - for a lot of things, but also for their iconic-ness. Chand Nawab, and 'Tauba Tauba Tamatar' being prime examples of why journalist which makes an excellent point and stays in peoples memories. For all the..err..right reasons? Another example of a Pakistani reporter going viral was when he fell off a donkey he was sitting on and reporting.




Indeed.
