Pakistani Singer Who Threatened PM Modi With Snakes Wears Explosive Belt, Indian Twitterati Fume

Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada, who had earlier gained notoriety for threatening India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the revocation of Article 370 - which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has now launched a new attack on the Indian PM.

This time, the singer is threatening PM Modi with a suicide attack.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Rabi Pirzada posted a photo of herself in what seemed like a bomb vest.

Clearly, Indians weren't impressed. Flagging it as deplorable and hateful speech, many users tagged and requested the official handle of Twitter to intervene.

@Twitter @jack Is this image OK? When person is verified by you 😐 — Mita Mehta (@mita_anilkumar) October 23, 2019

Dear @FATFNews please take note on this, a paki singer is threatening to kill PM Modi. Another reason to blacklist Pakistan. — Tenny (@cktenny) October 23, 2019

@Twitter plz look into this tweet of hatred and kick it out of the syllabus of twitteraties . — A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) October 23, 2019

Earlier in September, Rabi Pirzada made headlines for appearing in a video in which the singer could be seen posing with snakes and alligators in an otherwise empty room - saying that the reptiles were "gifts" for PM Modi. She then warned Modi and the rest of India or dire consequences unless something was done about Kashmir.

ایک کشمیری لڑکی کی تیاری مودی کے خلاف، ویسے تو اس نے جہنم میں جانا ہی ہے، مگر اس جیسے انسا ن کی دنیا بھی جہنم ہونی چاہیے۔ #chotisibaathttps://t.co/cGfxSd0hd5 pic.twitter.com/h3C9HA1BT0 — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 2, 2019

Her video didn't go unnoticed and Pirzada later faced charges by the Punjab Wildlife Department for alleged violation of law by keeping prohibited exotic animals — some rare cobras, snakes, a lion and a crocodile — as pets.

According to reports, under the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Conservation and Management) Act of 1974 (amended 2007), possession of such animals is illegal and can lead to imprisonment of two to three years or a fine of up to Rs 20,000.

