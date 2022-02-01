Pakistani Students Diss LUMS University Using ‘Missing Persons’ Flyer in Unique Protest

Students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in Pakistan have registered their protest against the college administration in a quirky manner recently. The students of one of the prestigious educational institutions of Pakistan issued a flyer to protest against the infringement of free speech and their right to work part-time. A Twitter user shared the picture of the flyer on the microblogging site and it read, “PLEASE HELP FIND! MISSING” – the white and blue flyer identified the missing person as LUMS and defined its “mental condition” as “recently started acting like an army brat.”

According to local reports by Pakistani media, students at LUMS have called for an investigation into the university’s administration policies after a student was expelled during his final year for tutoring other students. LUMS has not opened its campus for offline classes and students who cannot afford to pay full fees have been resorting to part-time jobs to pay for their education. However, LUMS expelled a few students because they chose to give tuitions and the college administration assumed that the students were running an unethical racket to provide academic assistance. Hashtag #InvestigateLUMS is being used across social media to call for an inquiry.

LUMS just expelled another student in a DC hearing because he gives tuitions and they assumed that he is running unethical ring to provide academic assistance. He was an NOP last semester, few years ago a student committed suicide in a simar case. we haven't forgotten Ubaid.— Wardah Noor (@wardahn00r) January 11, 2022

Some of the pointers mentioned on the flyer read that the Lahore institution was once a safe space for religious and sexual minorities, and provided a supportive environment for free thought against moral policing, exploitation of university staff as well as an institution that was transparent in its operations.

A friend forwarded this story. Apparently some students have distributed the flyers everywhere and rightfully so imo as this institute is really not the LUMS everyone expected it to be. #InvestigateLUMS pic.twitter.com/aq5JywqSBj— Maroof Taj (@LAutreDeMaroof) January 27, 2022

Pointing out a number of issues that have generated discontent among students, one of the protestors tweeted, “Sacking the provost, investing questionable amounts for personal privileges, limiting political grounds for the student body and then treating the janitorial staff like shit. It’s time to investigate LUMS.”

Sacking the provost, investing questionable amounts for personal privileges, limiting political grounds for student body and then treating the janitorial staff like shit.It's time to #investigateLUMS— Ahmed (@mustafa2mofasa) December 21, 2021

Another tweet by Progressive Students Collective Lahore had pointed out in December 2021 that how, in the last couple of days, they had observed a “lack of transparency, absence of students and faculty’s involvement in decision making, and power imbalances” that have led to a “system where upper administration exploits resources and takes decisions without any accountability.”

In the last couple of days, we have observed how lack of transparency, absence of student's and faculty's involvement in decision making, and power imbalances have led to a system where upper administration exploits resources and takes decisions without any accountability. 2/2— Progressive Students Collective Lahore (@PSCLahore) December 24, 2021

What are your thoughts on the latest protest organised by the Pakistani students?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.