Pakistani Teenager Crosses Border to India After Quarrel With Family

Remember arguing as a teenager with your family and threatening to run away if they didn’t listen to you? A Pakistani teenager appears to have walked the talk. A 15-year-old Pakistani boy was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from near the international border at Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch district, officials said on Monday. The boy was detained around 11 am on Sunday after he crossed the fencing near the border pillar number 1099, they said. The boy hails from Sindh Sahichok in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan. After completing the preliminary questioning and getting a medical test done at the community health centre in Khavda village, BSF personnel handed over the boy over to Khavda police station. Khavda is located in Kutch district of Gujarat.

“As per a preliminary inquiry by the BSF, the boy mentioned that he had quarrelled with his family members and ran away from his home," the officials told PTI.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old Bangladeshi boy was on Thursday apprehended by South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) when he was returning through International Boundary after meeting his grandfather residing in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. After a routine interrogation, the BSF team handed over the minor to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture.

This took place on July 22 when BSF troops apprehended the minor boy from the area of ​​Border Out Post Pirojpur when he was trying to cross the international boundary to return to Bangladesh.

“At around 1100 hours, based on the information of BSF Intelligence Branch, a minor Bangladeshi boy was apprehended near International Boundary of Border Out Post Pirojpur. During the interrogation, he revealed that he had come today (22 July) at 0800 hrs in Indian village Bajitput to meet his grandfather, whose name is Iramul Sheikh, a resident of Indian village Bajitpur, Post Dayarampur, Police Station-Raghunathganj, District Murshidabad. He revealed that today when he was going back to Bangladesh the BSF troops apprehended him," the BSF said in a statement.

Vishwabandhu, Officiating Commanding Officer, 78 Battalion stated that after an inquiry it has come to light that this minor boy has not come to India from Bangladesh with any wrong intention. “The boy has crossed the International Boundary to meet his grandfather. Though crossing the International Boundary comes under the category of a crime, but out of respect for the boy’s future and the sentiments of the border people, the boy is handed over to the BGB as a goodwill gesture," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

